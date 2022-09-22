Noles News: Football continues prime time success, Soccer hosts Louisville

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

RELATED: Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ’23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #9



RELATED: Blake Nichelson commits to Florida State



Football

The Seminoles have been putting on a prime time show this season, with their first three games under the lights. With a 3-0 record, all eyes are on the Noles.

FSU linebacker Brendan Gant joined Jeff Culhane after practice on Wednesday to talk about his incredible start to the season, and move to the linebacker position.

RELATED: FSU players: DE Derrick McLendon, RB Trey Benson, OL D’mitri Emmanuel talk Lousiville, preview Boston College



Be sure to vote for Florida State Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons for the Allstate Good Works Team Captain. The voting link will be available until November 22nd.

Multiple Florida State alums pushed their teams into the win column last weekend with game changing plays.

Current Los Angeles Chargers and former FSU kicker Dustin Hopkins recently joined Bryant McFadden to talk about his time with the Noles, and what FSU culture means.

Class of 2023 safety commit Kenton Kirkland actively recruiting one of the Seminoles biggest targets.

Baseball

Former Florida State Catcher Buster Posey will join the San Fransisco Giants as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors.

Today, the #SFGiants announced three-time World Series Champion and seven-time All-Star Buster Posey has become a member of the ownership group. This marks the first time that a former player has joined the organization as a principal partner and member of the Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/KzmgDRkk3a — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 21, 2022

Soccer

The Seminoles will host the Louisville Cardinals Tonight at 7:00 ET. They’re currently listed as the No. 7 team in the country.

The Noles goalkeepers will be debuting the N7 blue jerseys tonight.

The first 200 fans that are admitted into the soccer game tonight get a free scarf.

All Sports

Here’s another look at the Seminoles 2022-23 season schedule, and a chance to place it in you background of a phone.

FSU is back at Tully Gym this weekend to kick off ACC play.