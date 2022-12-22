‘Noles in the Pros: Week 15, Cook Aids Largest Comeback in NFL History

Week 15 was one of the best weeks of the season as we witnessed the Minnesota Vikings’ improbable comeback and crazy game-winning plays. Here are the notable performances from former Seminoles across the league.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (5-9)

Burns recorded three solo tackles and a tackle for loss, as the Panthers lost to the Steelers, 24-20.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (11-3)

Cook rushed 17 times for 95 yards, lost a fumble, and had four receptions for 95 yards. He had a run for 40 yards and a 64-yard touchdown reception. The Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history, beating the Colts, 39-36.

