‘Noles in the Pros: Week 15, Cook Aids Largest Comeback in NFL History

Week 15 was one of the best weeks of the season as we witnessed the Minnesota Vikings’ improbable comeback and crazy game-winning plays. Here are the notable performances from former Seminoles across the league.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers (5-9)

Burns recorded three solo tackles and a tackle for loss, as the Panthers lost to the Steelers, 24-20.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings (11-3)

Cook rushed 17 times for 95 yards, lost a fumble, and had four receptions for 95 yards. He had a run for 40 yards and a 64-yard touchdown reception. The Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history, beating the Colts, 39-36.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams (4-10)

Ramsey recorded six tackles, three solo tackles, and a forced fumble which he recovered. Ramsey played well but the Rams’ defense continues to struggle.

Cam Akers, RB, Rams (4-10)

Akers rushed 12 times for 65 yards and caught three passes for 35 yards. The third-year back looks to be getting his confidence back but the Rams fell to the Packers, 24-12.

Asante Samuel Jr. DB, Chargers (8-6)

Samuel recorded two tackles and a solo tackle as the Chargers defeated the Titans, 17-14.

Josh Sweat, DE, Eagles (13-1)

Sweat recorded six tackles, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and two sacks. Sweat has been playing the best football of his life and reached his career high in sacks. The Eagles beat the Bears, 25-20.

Demarcus Walker, DL, Titans (7-7)

Walker recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and two sacks. Walker has played very well reaching 6.5 sacks as the Titans fell to the Chargers, 17-14.

Honorable Mentions:

Mario Edwards Jr. (Titans) played but did not record a stat. Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) recorded a Solo tackle, Graham Gano (Giants) went 2-2 on extra points and made both 50-yard field goals. Jameis Winston (Saints) was active but did not play. Cameron Erving (Panthers) played as a reserve, and Bobby Hart (Bills) played as a reserve, Jermaine Johnson (Jets) recorded four tackles.

Keir Thomas (Rams) played as reserve and had a Solo tackle and a tackle for loss. Hamsah to Nasirilde (Jets), played as a reserve.

Inactives/Bye:

Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), Dustin Hopkins (Chargers). Joshua Kaindoah (Chiefs), Janarius Robinson (Eagles), PJ Williams (Saints), Derwin James (Chargers). Lamarcus Joyner (Jets).

Practice Squad:

Roderick Johnson (Eagles), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills), Derrick Kelly II (Saints), Marvin Wilson (Eagles).

