Nolen Wolfe bound for Samford golf program

Nov. 16—Athens High School Golf’s Nolen Wolfe made his commitment official, when he signed to Samford University in Birmingham to continue his golf career with their top program.

Wolfe Hosted the signing at Canebrake Club in Athens, where he has been a member of their junior golf program for years, with his father, Micky, playing an integral role in this presence of junior golf at Canebrake Club.

Micky has been present for multiple Scholarship signings to the next level, where he says almost 30 junior Golfers at Canebrake have made their jump to the college stage.

However, this one hits differently, as it is his own son.

“It’s emotional for sure. I have been here 12 years, and we have sent 27 kids to play golf. But, none are more special to me than this one. It is a big deal to me,” Micky said. “Just watching the journey — going from PGA Junior League to junior golf tournaments to elite junior golf tournaments to a college scholarship, it is a process that has been amazing to watch.”

For Nolen, people showed up in bunches to show their support for the newest member of the Samford golf team.

He believes he has worked very hard to get to this moment, where this hard work has paid off.

“Countless hours day-in and day-out. I would just like to thank my parents, everyone around me. I have a big support group here at Canebrake. I am excited for what the future holds and just continuing to grind and get better Nolen said.

According to Micky, Nolen does not have it set in stone what his major will be, but does not need to decide right away, as he can knock out the general classes early on.

However, don’t be surprised to see him major in something business-related.

However, Samford represents more than an educational and golf opportunity, but is something that seemed like the perfect fit, according to the Wolfes.

“Samford checked all the boxes,” Micky said. “We wanted to make sure Nolen was in a Christian environment. Nolen Dreamed of playing Division 1, and he had three of four or five different opportunities. Nolen has the opportunity to go in and play. So, it was Nolen’s decision, but it was perfect for us.”

For the ceremony, Nolen and his family went behind the table donning the Samford logo to make the move to Birmingham official with his signing.

While the moment signifies a lot of hard work, not many people know exactly how far Nolen was willing to strive to make his dream a reality.

However, his father does.

“People see the table, but not necessarily the work it took to get to the table,” Micky said.

Furthermore, Nolen’s time at Athens is not up just because he signed to a new school, but will instead focus his energy on what he wants to accomplish most before his time as a Golden Eagle is up: The team-focused goal of a state title .

“Obviously, state would be a nice thing to accomplish,” Nolen said. “I want to continue to watch these young guys grow, just help them continue to get better. I want to show them what they can accomplish, too.”