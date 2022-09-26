Nolan Winter chooses Wisconsin for basketball – The Globe

Lakeville North basketball star Nolan Winter, the son of Slayton Legend Trevor Winter, who is regarded as among the top Minnesota high school basketball players this season, announced on Friday he has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Winter, a 6-foot-11 senior, has been ranked a top-two Recruit in the state and a top-50 Recruit nationally by some services.

They chose the Badgers over the Minnesota Gophers.

The small forward with big-time shooting range also reportedly had NCAA Division I Scholarship offers from Stanford and Oregon State, among others.

Winter is the latest Lakeville North Star to pick the Badgers, joining Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl. Reuvers started 104 games for the Badgers before playing professionally overseas. Wahl started 32 games last season at Wisconsin and averaged 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Winter announced his commitment on Twitter with the following post: Madison!!!! Let’s Go!!!! #OnWisconsin.

Trevor Winter is a 7-footer who starred for the Slayton High Wildcats and played four seasons for the Gophers. He was on the 1997 Minnesota team that advanced to the Final Four. Trevor’s Slayton High jersey is retired at the school that is now called Murray County Central.

Trevor’s wife, Heidi, is a former volleyball player for the Gophers. She was born Heidi Olhausen in Worthington and her father was a teacher in Lakefield and Tracy for a time.

Heidi graduated from Lakeville High and had many volleyball offers from high-profile schools before eventually picking the Gophers.

Trevor’s late father, Keith, a 1964 Worthington High Graduate who played baseball for the Trojans, served the Slayton area for years as an optometrist and civic leader. He died in 2010. Trevor’s mother, Connie, still lives in Slayton.

Nolan, who often visits relatives in Southwest Minnesota, picked the Badgers. That continues a recent trend for a Wisconsin basketball program that’s also thrived with Minnesotans like Brad Davison, Ben Carlson, Steven Crowl and Jon Leuer.

“I’m just super proud that nationally I’ve made a name for myself,” Winter told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “And I’m not just following in my dad’s footsteps.”