Nolan Turner eligible to make NFL debut on Sunday

Former Vestavia Hills High School standout Nolan Turner will be eligible to make his NFL debut on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Buccaneers elevated the rookie from their practice squad to make him eligible to play in Sunday’s game.

Turner was among the four players from Alabama high schools and colleges elevated from practice squads on Saturday for Week 6 games in the NFL. Also elevated were:

· Los Angeles Rams Offensive lineman Chandler Brewer (Florence), who most recently played in an NFL regular-season game on Dec. 29, 2019. Brewer has spent most of his four NFL seasons on the Rams’ practice squad. He also was elevated for the Oct. 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but he did not play in the contest.

· Carolina Panthers cornerback Tae Hayes (Decatur), who most recently played in an NFL regular-season game on Jan. 3, 2021. Since then, Hayes helped the Birmingham Stallions win the Inaugural USFL Championship this summer.

· Cleveland Browns wide receiver Chester Rogers (Lee-Huntsville), who returned two punts for 11 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 22 and ran back three kickoffs for 64 yards against the Los Angeles Charges on Oct. 9.

Each NFL team is allowed to elevate two practice-squad members to its active roster for each game, making them eligible to play.

Tampa Bay elevated Turner with safety Logan Ryan set to miss a second straight game with the foot injury and safety Mike Edwards nursing an elbow injury that limited his participation in practice this week.

Turner signed with Tampa Bay on May 13 as an undrafted rookie and came out of the preseason with a spot on the practice squad.

Turner received second-team All-State recognition in the athlete slot as a Vestavia Hills senior as he intercepted five passes and caught four touchdown passes for the Rebels in 2015. Turner went to Clemson, the only Power 5 program to offer him a scholarship.

At Clemson, Turner played for five seasons after a redshirt year in 2016. The safety appeared in 65 games with the Tigers, and the American Football Coaches Association’s All-American second team for the 2020 season included Turner.

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter at @AMarkG1.