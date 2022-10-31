Nolan Smith ‘doubtful’ for Tennessee game with pec injury

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart had a lengthy injury report when addressing reporters on Monday. Most pressing was the status of edge rusher Nolan Smith. The senior left Saturday’s game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Smart clarified the state of Smith’s injury “It doesn’t look good for his availability this week. It’s a pec injury,” Smart said of Smith. “He’s probably doubtful for this week.”

It’s much of the same for AD Mitchell, who has played just four snaps since injuring his ankle in Week 2 against Samford. Georgia is hopeful to have him but it will depend on how Mitchell improves over the week. They traveled to Jacksonville but did not dress. “We got AD some more recovery time this week,” Smart said. “We haven’t practiced yet so it’s hard to tell.” Georgia’s Offensive line picked up a number of knocks against Florida. Amarius Mims is dealing with a knee injury, while Xavier Truss was limited to special teams duty with a toe injury. Smart Revealed on Saturday that right tackle Warren McClendon was also dealing with a shoulder injury.

Georgia running back Kendall Milton dressed on Saturday but he did not play in the win. He is dealing with a quad injury Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards both posted season-high rushing totals in the win over Florida, with each having two touchdowns. The Bulldogs did get good news on Saturday with the return of defensive tackle Jalen Carter. He missed two games with a knee injury but returned to help in pressure packages against the Gators. They played a total of 20 snaps. “They played better than I expected. He was in on run, he was in on pass,” Smart said of Carter. “They held the point. It’s really about stamina and him being able to hold up and condition.”

Given how potent Tennessee’s offense is, his return is a welcome one for the Georgia defense. Georgia’s game against Tennessee is set for 3:30 pm ET, with CBS broadcasting the game. Georgia football injury report for Week 10 game against Tennessee Andrew Paul (knee, out)

CJ Washington (neck, out)

Dan Jackson (foot, out)

Earnest Greene (back, out)

Drew Bobo (labrum, out)

Nolan Smith (Pec, doubtful)

AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)

Amarius Mims (knee, questionable)

Kendall Milton (Quad, questionable)

Rian Davis (groin, questionable)

Jalen Carter (ankle, probable)

Smael Mondon (ankle, probable)

Xavier Truss (toe, probable)

