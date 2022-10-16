NOLA Project adapts Chekhov’s groundbreaking ‘Seagull’ in the NOMA Sculpture Garden | Arts

When Anton Chekhov’s first play, “The Seagull,” premiered in St. Petersburg in 1896, the opening night was a disaster. If the stories are true, Chekhov was embarrassed enough to duck out halfway through the play, and celebrated actress Vera Komissarzhevskaya was so overcome with Panic that she lost her voice on stage.

But two years later the play got a second chance, thanks to director Konstantin Stanislavski (founder of the still-relevant “method acting”), who honed in on the play’s subtle realistic style, going very much against the grain of the era’s penchant for over-the-top melodrama.

This production helped Usher in a new era of realism in theater, still one of drama’s most popular modes more than a century later, and “The Seagull” has remained a favorite of both artists and audiences, inspiring numerous modern stagings and adaptations.

A new show from NOLA Project takes on Chekhov’s classic in “The Seagull; Or, How to Eat It,” an adaptation from company member Gab Reisman that moves the play’s action from a Russian countryside estate to a family fishing camp near Mandeville.

Under the stars

Directed by NOLA Project co-artistic director AJ Allegra and performed under the stars in the Besthoff Sculpture Garden at the New Orleans Museum of Art, this “Seagull” is a clever piece of writing that features a sharp cast of fine actors going through the paces of Chekhov’s tangle of unrequited crushes and ill-advised hookups.

The result is a well-made play, although the skin-deep production is ultimately more conventional than controversial.

Because “Seagull” relies on a number of interwoven love triangles, the plot can seem confusing on paper. Budding playwright Connie is obsessed with Nina, a young aspiring actress who lives across the water. Depressed goth girl Mandi secretly pines for Connie, while ignoring the advances of longtime friend Simon, a high school math teacher.

While Connie spurns Mandi, Nina spurns Connie in favor of prize-winning author Barry, who visits the fishing camp with Connie’s mother, Irene, a fading film star who left Louisiana for a successful career in New York.

Oh, and there’s also Polly, who takes care of the family camp with her husband Ike, but is having an affair with Yvette. And finally, Pete, the old Uncle who would rather be in the French Quarter drinking with his pals at the Golden Lantern.

Got all that?

Gossip, fun, double-dealing

For all the complicated couplings, playwright Reisman does a fine job of juggling the various characters and storylines. The play moves along nicely, and there is some juicy fun in the gossip, the sneaking around, and the double-dealing.

And the local setting is a nice touch that makes the 125-year-old story feel current and relatable, from the yacht-flavored accents to the name-dropping of local landmarks.

The cast, under Allegra’s direction, is bright, engaging and well-rounded. Elizabeth Argus is posh and polished as Irene, and Garrett Prejean is a grounding presence as the author Barry.

There’s a shambling Comedy to characters like the downhome angler Ike, played by John Collins (president of St. Bernard Troupe The Company, making his stage debut), the aging Quarter queen Pete (Kyle Daigrepont), and the I’d-rather- be-deadpan delivery of Mandi (Natalie Boyd).

Ross Brill and Payj Ruffins add youthful verve as Connie and Nina, while the older and wiser Voices of reason are effectively embodied by Polly, Yvette and Simon (Mandy Zirkenbach, Delphin J., and Khiry Armstead).

Soapy shenanigans

Beneath the web of affections and infatuations, characters wrestle with the challenges of making meaningful art, finding lives worth living beyond the usual domestic conventions, and trying to communicate with each other in real ways.

For Chekhov, these underlying motivations are what pushed his plays from melodrama to realism, surprising audiences by scratching at the surface of typically one-dimensional characters. Here, those inner turmoils are overshadowed by the soap-opera shenanigans of Reisman’s adaptation, depriving the play of real depth.

There are plenty of satisfying modern family Dramas that follow in the footsteps of Chekhov (“August: Osage County” and “The Humans” spring to mind), but it’s a Tricky business, as two and a half hours of middle-class first- world problems can quickly wear thin.

Although this “Seagull” has all the right elements, it waves between situational comedy and existential chin-stroking without going all-in on either approach, making it difficult for the play to really soar.

It’s a fun exercise, and an excellent showcase for some talented artists, but by evening’s end “The Seagull; Or, How to Eat It” falls short of a full meal.

********************

‘The Seagull; Or, How to Eat It’

WHEN: through Oct. 30

WHERE: Besthoff Sculpture Garden Amphitheater, New Orleans Museum of Art

TICKETS: $38, discounts available

INFO: NolaProject.com or (504) 302-9117