NOLA Crawfish Festival Delivers 2023 Artist Lineup

NOLA Crawfish Festival has delivered its 2023 artist lineup for the May 1 through 3 festival at The Broadside in New Orleans. The upcoming mid-week occasion, slated to take place in the days between Jazz Fest weekends, will celebrate the Big Easy’s Immaculate live music and food scene.

This year’s artist lineup includes Anders Osborne, George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville and Stanton Moore, teaming up for the 2023 version of the festival’s namesake band: The NCF Allstars. Sonny Landreth and Lost Bayou Ramblers will also perform, in addition to power-trio PBS, featuring Porter, Russell Batiste Jr., and Brian Stoltz.

Also Featured on this year’s lineup is Luther Dickinson, who will bounce around and act as the festival’s artist-at-large. The Springtime affair will see a performance by Eric Krasno and Marco Benevento, who will team up during the upcoming event.

The event’s creator, and local crawfish connoisseur, Chris “Shaggy” Davis, offered: “We have grown into a must-see, target destination, for out-of-towners and locals alike during the ‘lull’ between Jazzfest weekends. We take that backyard boil feel that everyone loves but bring some big-name talent and give you the taste, smells and sounds that New Orleanians enjoy this time of the year, all in an intimate environment.”

In addition to live music, the event also boasts a crawfish-eating competition and an Ultimate Crawfish Cook-Off, which will be judged by local celebrities, chefs, and special guests. Furthermore, the three-day extravaganza will feature an onsite arts market with some of Louisiana’s most distinctive arts and craft vendors.

Early bird ticket packages are on sale now. To learn more, visit nolacrawfishfest.com.