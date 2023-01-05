NoHo News January 5 – NoHo Arts District

This is the Weekly NoHo Arts District news – your North Hollywood arts community update! We look forward to sharing lots of fun and unique news, events, profiles and updates on what’s happening in the NoHo Arts District.

Every Thursday we send out our NoHo News. Do you get it? It takes 30 seconds. Make sure you sign up, it’s FREE. Sign up HERE>>

This issue of NoHo News is about what’s going on in the North Hollywood arts community and a selection of some theater shows. But we have a ton of them. Did you know that the NoHo Arts District has the highest concentration of theaters outside of New York City? Just check out the NoHo Arts District Theater Guide. If you’re not sure what to see, we’ve got theater reviews, too.

Here’s a glimpse at this week’s NoHo Arts District news – what’s happening in North Hollywood.

The NoHo News for January 5: Thank You, Carol. Sword Swallower. Solofest 2023. Sheku Plays Haydn. Fringe Scholarships. #KeepNoHoArtsy

Do you follow NoHo on Facebook or Instagram? Make sure to sign up for the NoHo News, delivered every Thursday.