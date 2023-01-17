NOHO BID 2022 Update – NoHo Arts District

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – Here is the NOHO BID’s 2022 update! See what they’ve done for the neighborhood!

Do you know the NoHo BID?

The NoHo Arts District is an arts district because of the theaters, dance studios, recording studios and the many people who create art. It remains an arts district because of these performing and visual artists. But there is one group that has helped to #KeepNoHoArtsy (and clean and safe) – the NoHo Business Improvement District (NOHO BID).

So what is a Business Improvement District?

A Business Improvement District or BID is a geographically defined area within the City of Los Angeles, in which services, activities and programs are paid for through a special assessment to property owners. BIDs provide enhanced programs and services, above and beyond what the City of Los Angeles provides. The NoHo BID, established in 2007, primarily provides Clean and Safe services in the form of a Safety Ambassador team and Sidewalk maintenance services in the form of a Clean Team. A smaller amount of the budget is allocated to Marketing and Communication services.

NOHO BID 2022 Update

The NOHO BID is a vital part of the NoHo Arts District. You’ve seen them, the yellow shirts cleaning up and on bikes to maintain safety. But, for 15 years, the BID and nohoartsdistrict.com have coordinated the NOHO Card/APP discount program. This program now has 55 participating NoHo businesses providing great discounts that you can use daily, if you like. It is not like a coupon that you can only use once! Check out all the discounts, and then download the app. It’s free! You’ll be supporting local businesses, too.

In April of last year, the NOHO BID co-produced NOHO Day with nohoartsdistrict.com. The BID wanted to make sure that Greater Los Angeles knew NOHO was “Open for Business.” Restaurants, theaters, acting/dance studios and other local businesses provided free or discounted items.

Also, the BID took an active role in the Restaurant Al Fresco program, which proved to be a success in warm weather months.

The NOHO BID also manages our community event space, NoHo Plaza. It is available to use for community events and many individuals and organizations have done dance and music shows, visual art exhibits, flea markets, dance/yoga classes, and the list goes on. There is no rental fee and the application process is simple.

Check it out https://www.nohobid.com/noho-plaza-policy-of-use

Besides providing all of the above services, here is how the NOHO BID plays a major role in keeping our community safe and clean:

Safety Ambassador 2022 stats:

Hotline calls received- 1,616

Property patrol checks- 3,118

Merchant contacts- 1,612

Unhoused/homeless individual contacts- 954

Clean Team 2022 stats:

Trash bags collected- 10,352

Pounds of trash collected/removed- 237,696

Graffiti tags removed- 3,337

Bulky items picked up- 1,803

Pressure Wash hours- 62

NoHo BID Website | NoHo BID Hotline: (818) 761-8230