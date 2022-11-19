Noel, Seager Lead Men’s Basketball to 80-55 Win at Wesleyan

Next Game: at Stockton 11/22/2022 | 7:30 PM Nov. 22 (Tue) / 7:30 PM at Stockton History

MIDDLETOWN, CT – Rowan picked up its first win of the year, 80-55 over Wesleyan as Ja’Zere Noel led four Profs in double figures with 21 points and Andrew Seager had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Noel shot 9-for-14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds while Marcellus Ross chipped in 12 points. D’Andre Vilmar also added 10 points for Rowan (1-2).

The Profs only trailed for about a minute early on and took control of the game midway through the first half. Leading 25-21, the Profs closed out the half by going on an 18-6 run over just under seven minutes to take a 43-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Rowan built it up to a 20-point lead just minutes into the second half, on a 6-2 run and never looked back. The Profs led by as much as 26 points, 69-43, on a three-pointer by Noel with 6:02 remaining in the game.

The Profs connected on 44.1 (30-for-68) from the field and capitalized on a 15-for-20 effort from the foul line.

Rowan will open the conference season on Tuesday, November 22 when they head to Stockton in a rematch of last year’s NJAC Championship game.