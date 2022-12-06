Noel Nets 25 Points, and Wright Adds 19, as Men’s Basketball Defeats Cabrini, 103-84

Next Game: at Rutgers-Camden 12/7/2022 | 8:00 P.M December 07 (Wed) / 8:00 PM at Rutgers-Camden History

GLASSBORO, NJ – Ja’Zere Noel had 25 points and Josh Wright scored 19 off the bench as Rowan broke open the game in the second half en route to a 103-84 win over Cabrini in non-league men’s basketball action at Esby Gym. The Profs have now won five in a row and improved to 5-2.

Connor Dickerson scored 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting with Andrew Seager and Damian Smith adding 11 points a piece. Noel also grabbed nine rebounds with Seager adding eight and three steals for the Profs, which

Holding an 83-79 lead with 5:26 remaining, Rowan exploded for 14 straight points, helped by threes from Wright and Seager, to go up 97-79. After Cabrini broke his three-minute scoreless stretch at 2:36, Rowan added another six points to go over the 100-point mark for the second game in a row.

Cabrini led by as much as nine points, 55-46, early in the second half and then had a 60-53 advantage, but Rowan went on a 9-2 run, started by a three from Dickerson to tie the game at 62- 62.

The teams traded leads again and Cabrini held a 71-70 margin at 10:37. Rowan scored seven quick points, with a layup from Mike Davie a three from Smith and a bucket from Stretch Hawkins to take the lead for good, 77-71, and eventually go on the 14-point burst to pull away.

Rowan outscored Cabrini in the second half, 51-33, and made 8-of-15 from three-point range.

The game was close throughout the first half despite Cabrini hitting 8-of-13 from three-point range. The teams were tied, 44-44, with 1:38 to play, before Cabrini closed out the half with a 7-2 run to hold a 51-46 lead at intermission.

Rowan will visit Rutgers-Camden on Wednesday, December 7 and return home on Saturday to face Ramapo at 1 pm