Noel & Gilman Named To College Soccer News All-America Teams

PITTSBURGH – Two Pitt men’s soccer players were named to the College Soccer News All-America teams, as announced by the organization. Senior forward Valentine Noel earned Second Team All-America honors while Jackson Gilman was named to the First Team Freshman All-America squad.

This marks the second time Noel earned a spot on the All-America Squad (2020) and the first time Gilman has earned the recognition.

Noel was dynamic for the Panthers this season as he led the Panthers and ranked second in the ACC in goals (12) while also leading the Squad and ranking tied for third in the conference in points (25). The Niort, France native turned up his play in the postseason as he posted four goals and eight points in five matches as the Panthers knocked off Cleveland State, #16 Akron, #1 Kentucky and Portland before falling in the College Cup to #13 Indiana .

The Frenchman opened the season with goals in three straight games and a point in four straight games as Pitt knocked off a pair of top-10 opponents to start the season. Midway through the campaign, Noel posted a season-long five game point streak as Pitt went 2-1-2 in the stretch while playing four ranked opponents.

Noel will go down as one of the best to wear a Pitt jersey as he wraps up his career ranked second in program history in goals (35) and third in points (83). The senior also led all active ACC players this year in career shots (171), points (83) and goals (35).

He capped his illustrious career by being selected No. 20 in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Austin FC, one of two first round picks for the Panthers in this year’s draft.

Gilman turned into one of the best center backs in the Nation this season for the Panthers as he started all 22 matches for Pitt as they earned their second College Cup trip in the past three seasons. The solid defender played all but 28 minutes for Pitt this season as he helped the Panthers secure eight clean sheets while also posting the lowest goals-against average in program history this season (1.02 GAA).

Not only was Gilman one of the best Defenders in the nation, but he also helped Pitt in the Offensive third of the field on set pieces. The freshman contributed three assists during his first collegiate season, which tied him for fifth on the team in assists.

Noel and Gilman were instrumental for a Panthers Squad that advanced to their second College Cup in three seasons after posting a 12-5-5 record that year.