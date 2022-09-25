Nodaway Valley sweeps North Nodaway in Volleyball

By Morgan Guyer

The Nodaway Valley Thunder got a 3-0 win over North Nodaway in Hopkins September 20.

The Thunder jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first set thanks to some clever serving from Savanna Marriott, sophomore. They kept up that momentum, taking the first set 25-7. The second saw a much improved North Nodaway team, as they battled to take a 13-12 lead. It wouldn’t last long however, as Nodaway Valley would pull away to take set two 25-20. Set three was more back and forth action, as North Nodaway continued to hang tough, but were unable to take a lead due to some poor serving. Nodaway Valley would pull away to eventually take set three 25-15. It was an overall complete team performance from the Thunder, something that Coach Tobie Bohannon was pleased to see.

“The team stepped out of their comfort zone and tried a new rotation. They played well in both the new and old rotation,” Bohannon said.

Marriott had four kills, nine digs and nine assists for the Thunder, while Alexis Maurer, senior, led the team with six kills. Sophomore Paige Hanson had a good day serving with seven aces, while also adding eight assists, and junior Sydney Marriott had a good game with nine digs. Overall Bohannon is happy with the team and how they are performing, but does think the players need to continue to work on their hitting.

Nodaway Valley now moves to 6-9 on the season as they look forward to a home match-up against South Harrison on September 26.

“The team continues to improve and learn about the game of volleyball. They all work hard and don’t give up,” Bohannon said.