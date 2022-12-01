NOC Praise HFN President Ocheho For Taking Nigeria Handball To The Highest Level

The Nigeria Olympic Committee has congratulated the president of the Handball Federation of Nigeria Mr. Sam Ocheho for the innovation of ideas that has made handball in Nigeria great again.

NOC president, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel, in a letter addressed to Sam Ocheho said the NOC had taken keen interest the Evolution of the Nigeria Handball Federation team competitions in and out of the country and how under the Sam Ocheho led board, handball has grown in leap and bound and to the highest level ever seen since the sport began in Nigeria.

Engineer Gumel particularly cited the recent successes of Nigeria’s Under 18 and 20 handball team at the just concluded IHF Trophy Tournament for Africa Zone 3 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast as one which is an example of the milestone of feats achieved under Samuel Ocheho since his administration began .

“I have been following with keen interest the Evolution of the Nigeria Handball Federation team competitions in and out of our Shores and indeed Mr. President you have changed the Nigeria Handball Federation and taken it to the highest level ever seen.” NOC president Eng. Habu Gumel said.

“Your success in the just concluded Africa Zone 3 International Handball Federation Trophy tournament held in Ivory Coast is another milestone of the many Achievements you have brought to the Nigeria Handball Federation and to the whole nation”.

Engineer Gumel who is also an Honorable member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) believes the vibrant under 18 and 20 team, who were crowned Champions of the IHF Trophy Tournament for Africa in Ivory Coast, will successfully cling the Qualifying ticket for Nigeria at the Olympic games 2024 in Paris.

“I have no doubt in my mind that as we move forward, the vibrant under 18 and 20 team, crowned Champions of Africa zone 3 will be successful in clinging the Qualifying ticket to represent Nigeria at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games” Eng. Gumel said

He also wished the teams the best as they prepare to participate in the IHF Challenge Trophy Continental phase in Congo Brazzaville which will now be held in January 2023.

