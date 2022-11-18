“Nobody’s afraid of the Big Bad Wolf right now” – 8X NBA all-star asserts Warriors are losing team connection

After winning the NBA title in June, the start of the season for the Golden State Warriors hasn’t gone the way that many were expecting. At 6-9, including 0-8 on the road, Golden State sits in 12th place in the Western Conference.

This is typically a team that runs through the Western Conference in the regular season and postseason. Every time that the Warriors struggle, they’ll draw a Spotlight because it’s not something that the NBA is used to seeing.

Their struggles have all started on defense as they have one of the NBA’s worst defenses. With players who typically defend at a high level, it’s been shocking to see what Golden State has done on that side of the basketball.

Stephen Curry is arguably playing the best basketball of his career, scoring 50 points in a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. On top of that, he’s averaging 32.8 points per game and shooting 53.1%. If he keeps this up, it will be the best season in terms of statistics throughout his 14-season career.

“I’m looking at nobody’s afraid of the big bad Wolf right now. Point blank,” All-time NBA great and current ESPN Analyst Vince Carter said. “(Warriors coach) Steve Kerr said it. Everybody wants to play them and kick their behind, and that’s really it. Everybody comes out like, ‘Hey, we can beat these guys. We could do this.’

“And to add to it, the body language, you’re seeing head down. So, when you’re losing like this, everything is magnified. If you’re winning some games, you really don’t notice Jordan Poole’s slump or Klay Thompson’s slump. But winning kind of cures everything, and right now, they’re not doing that.