Nobody saw the Drew Pyne decision coming. Not now

SOUITH BEND — In another time, back before any semblance of sanity was stripped from college athletics, news that arrived early Friday afternoon regarding quarterback Drew Pyne and his immediate divorce from Notre Dame might have been a surprise.

Stunning even.

Pyne did what???

Not today. Not in this world that looks so little like college athletics once looked. Reaction to Pyne’s decision to take his football and his eye black and his three seasons of remaining Eligibility and find a new place to play? More like a shrug. Like, er, just a Friday afternoon in the go-get-yours world of college football. Of college athletics.

