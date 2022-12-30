Nobody covers the Arts throughout New Jersey like NJ Stage

NEWS | FEATURES | PREVIEWS | EVENTS

﻿

By Maddie Orton, JerseyArts.com

Originally published: 12/30/2022

Comedian Caroline Rhea is back on tour for the first time in years, and she’s got plenty of material! Most recognized for her work as Hilda Spellman on the hit TV series Sabrina the Teenage WitchRhea is also known and loved for The Caroline Rhea Showas a voice on Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferbher recurring spots are Hollywood Squares and The Match Game, A Very Sordid Wedding, A Mrs. Miracle Christmasand her many stand-up specials.

Rhea talks with Jersey Arts Podcast about the art of stand-up comedy, tour life, Sabrina and parenthood. There are two performances of New Year’s Eve with Caroline Rhea December 31 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC).

Advertise with New Jersey Stage for $50-$100 per month, click here for info

﻿

About the author: Maddie Orton is an Emmy-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. She has worked on several PBS shows including: “Take on Fake,” “NJTV News,” “MetroFocus,” “WLIW Arts Beat,” and “Treasures of New York.” A life-long theater lover, Maddie created the documentary “I Can’t… I Have Rehearsal,” Exploring New Jersey’s arts education through high school musicals. She studied theater and American Studies at Rutgers University, and lives in the great Garden State with her husband and kiddo.