Nobody covers the Arts throughout New Jersey like NJ Stage

Comedian Caroline Rhea is back on tour for the first time in years, and she’s got plenty of material! Most recognized for her work as Hilda Spellman on the hit TV series Sabrina the Teenage WitchRhea is also known and loved for The Caroline Rhea Showas a voice on Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferbher recurring spots are Hollywood Squares and The Match Game, A Very Sordid Wedding, A Mrs. Miracle Christmasand her many stand-up specials.
Rhea talks with Jersey Arts Podcast about the art of stand-up comedy, tour life, Sabrina and parenthood. There are two performances of New Year’s Eve with Caroline Rhea December 31 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC).
About the author: Maddie Orton is an Emmy-winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. She has worked on several PBS shows including: “Take on Fake,” “NJTV News,” “MetroFocus,” “WLIW Arts Beat,” and “Treasures of New York.” A life-long theater lover, Maddie created the documentary “I Can’t… I Have Rehearsal,” Exploring New Jersey’s arts education through high school musicals. She studied theater and American Studies at Rutgers University, and lives in the great Garden State with her husband and kiddo.
Matt O’Ree Band: Rockin’ the Holidays
Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 8:00pm
Hopewell Theatre
5 S. Greenwood Avenue, Hopewell, NJ 08525
category: music
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 2:00pm
State Theater New Jersey
15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
category: Theatre
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 7:00pm
State Theater New Jersey
15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
category: Theatre
George Street Playhouse presents “Joy”
Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 8:00pm
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) – The Elizabeth Ross Johnson Theater
11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
category: Theatre
A Very Slambovian New Year’s Eve~Eve
Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 8:00pm
World Cafe Live
3025 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
category: music
David Clark’s Songs In The Attic
Saturday, December 31, 2022 @ 6:00pm
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees, Manasquan, NJ 08736
category: music
David Clark’s Songs In The Attic
Saturday, December 31, 2022 @ 9:00pm
Algonquin Arts Theatre
60 Abe Voorhees, Manasquan, NJ 08736
category: music
SALUTE TO VIENNA – NEW YEAR’S EVE CONCERT
Saturday, December 31, 2022 @ 5:00pm
State Theater New Jersey
15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
category: music
