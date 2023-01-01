‘Nobody Believes This Sh**’: Golf Enthusiasts Latest Accolade Sends Shock Waves Throughout Golf World

The golf world is currently celebrating a newly emerged star in the community. golf enthusiast, Oscar Mouet, recently made a record that is driving the fans crazy! And as soon as the news was posted on Twitter, fans started giving all kinds of reactions to it. Many are surprised by the amazing talent displayed by a man on the field. However, not all fans are finding it a big deal to achieve a similar record to his. What was so crazy about his golfing skills that got numerous people talking about it?

Fans react to the latest record set by a rising star in golf

Oscar Mouet recently made a new record and shocked the entire world with his Spectacular performance. Caddie Network recently posted a picture of the man holding an appreciation certificate for his new achievement. “Two holes-in-ones in 3 holes” the tweet said.

According to sources, Mouet recently made two holes in one on the seventh and ninth holes. The record was made on the Colina Park Golf Course on 30th December 2022. Fans have been giving all kinds of reactions to his picture holding the certificate with a sweet smile of pride on his face. Here is what some of them said:

Most fans expressed their amazement towards Mouet’s skills and said it required some real talent. Some even said that this needed to be put in the “Guinness Book of World Records”.

However, others simply called it good luck and refused to give any credit to the man.

On the other hand, some fans decided to bring up technicalities to disregard his performance. Some of them highlighted that since it was a par 3 course, the holes-in-one didn’t really count. A man even claimed that his son scored a hole-in-one during his first attempt in the game.

Fans are not ready to accept this achievement as something huge in the bigger picture. More than appreciating his shots on the field, people made sure not to make a big deal out of his performance. However, it is rare for a person to hit multiple holes in one during the same game.

Are you a golf enthusiast yourself? What do you think about Oscar Mouet’s record? Let us know in the comments below.

