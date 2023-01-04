Noblesville Fabric Arts Show accepting submissions through July 2023

Artists with a fondness for fabric are invited to participate in the Noblesville Fabric Arts Show in August 2023. The show is made possible through a partnership between Nickel Plate Arts and the Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission’s representative from Noblesville.

The Fabric Arts Show will take place in Noblesville (location to be announced), with an opening reception on Aug. 4 during First Friday events. The People’s Choice Awards ceremony will take place on Sept. 1.

The Fabric Arts Show includes two categories for entry: 1. heirloom or antique, and 2. modern or newly created. To be considered for the show, pieces must have a Hamilton County connection either through subject, maker, history, or current owner. Show sponsors encourage artistic interpretations of Hamilton County’s history through new pieces of fabric art.

Applicants may submit more than one piece. The deadline for Submission is July 22, 2023. Applicants can complete a form to submit their pieces for consideration beginning Jan. 9, 2023, at this link.

About the Bicentennial

The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission was established by the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners as the official oversight agency for the 200th anniversary, happening in 2023. It will do so in partnership with the Hamilton County Historical Society, Hamilton County Tourism, Inc, and lead Sponsor Duke Energy.

The official 2023 Bicentennial event lineup includes upwards of 45 one-of-a-kind events funded by the Bicentennial’s grant program. In addition, a traveling exhibit will be available to the public at more than 25 locations around the county.

Access the complete events calendar on the Bicentennial website at hamcoturns200.com/events.