Nobel Prize winners book sells for £3,455 in Taunton auction

A BOOK by the first Asian to be awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature was among the Cosmopolitan Highlights of an antiques sale with international reach and appeal Hosted by Greenslade Taylor Hunt.

Rabindranath Tagore was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1913 and the book on offer at the antiques sale was his own translation from the original Bengali of his Crescent Moon Child Poems, signed by the author and also signed by artist Nandalal Bose from 1914.

Unsurprisingly this special book inspired a good deal of interest with an online Buyer from India ensuring this work returned to the author’s homeland. The final purchase price was £3,455.

The book was the leading lot, within a strong specialist book and map section, at the sale at The Octagon Salerooms, East Reach, Taunton.

Other prices of note included a map of Somerset, which sold for £380, while a Portable book press went for £280.

The range and caliber of items on offer was well illustrated by a fine 18th century Chelsea ‘Scolopendrium’ five lobed Molded saucer, 13cm diameter, raised Anchor mark circa 1749-52. In fine condition this sold for £700.

Jewelery in all its guises from costume, vintage to heirloom continued to perform well.

An old cut diamond and sapphire ring of 3.3 carats sold to a private buyer for £6,000. Two retro diamond daisy rings sold for £650 each.

The collectors’ section also elicited some gems – a set of 12 posters from the 2012 Olympics by artists including Tracey Emin and Rachel Whiteread caused a flurry of pre-sale interest.

This converted into a healthy £600 bid from an online buyer despite all the posters showing signs of wear and tear.

Items are being accepted for the final antiques sale of the year on Thursday, December 1. For more information call the saleroom on 01823 332525.