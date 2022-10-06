Nobel Prize Tribute To Rabindranath Tagore Ahead Of 2022 Literature Prize Announcement

The Nobel Prize on social media has in the past, too, made several tributes to Rabindranath Tagore.

The Nobel Prize Twitter account today posted a photograph of 1913 Winner Rabindranath Tagore with a tribute, ahead of the announcement of the 2022 Prize for literature. He was the first Indian and non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The tweet quoted one of his verses — “The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough” — and described his Poetry as “sensitive, fresh and beautiful”.

On Instagram, too, the Nobel Prize handle posted a photo and one of his Quotes on September 27.

Its Facebook and Twitter handles have carried similar posts earlier with different photographs.

Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941), who wrote in Bengali and English across genres, was also a music composer and painter, besides being a philosopher and socio-political reformer. He and his works influenced India’s freedom movement, including its leader Mahatma Gandhi.

The national Anthems of both India and Bangladesh are his creations.

The Nobel Prize 1913 citation says he won it “because of his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his Poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, a part of the literature of the West “.

Today on the Nobel social media handles, his was not the only photo shared.

American novelist Ernest Hemingway, who won the 1954 literature prize, was paid a tribute, too, citing one of his lines: “All good books are Alike in that they are truer than if they had really happened and after you are finished reading one you will feel that all that happened to you and afterwards it all belongs to you.

Another Landmark Winner like Rabindranath Tagore who got a tribute was Toni Morrison, the first African American woman to have received the literature Nobel (1993).

A video explaining how the Winner is selected was posted as well.

The announcement will come at 4.30 pm as per Indian time.