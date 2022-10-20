Nobel Prize for Literature Winner List (1901-2022)

Nobel Prize for Literature

The Nobel Prize for Literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. The Nobel Prize for Literature is awarded to those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind in the field of literature. The award is one of the six categories divided by the will of the Swedish inventor and industrialist Alfred Bernhard Nobel.

The first Nobel Prize in literature was awarded to Sully Prudhomme in the literary area of ​​Poetry in 1901. The Nobel Prize 2022 was awarded to Annie Ernaux from France who is a novelist and memoirist

Year Laureates Achievements 1901 Sully Prudhomme Poet 1902 Theodor Mommsen of history 1903 Bjørnstjerne Martinius Bjørnson novelist, poet, dramatist 1904 José Echegaray y Eizaguirre dramatist Frédéric Mistral Poet 1905 Henryk Sienkiewicz novelist 1906 Giosue Carducci Poet 1907 Rudyard Kipling poet, novelist 1908 Rudolf Christoph Eucken philosopher 1909 Selma Lagerlöf novelist 1910 Paul Johann Ludwig von Heyse poet, novelist, dramatist 1911 Maurice Maeterlinck dramatist 1912 Gerhart Hauptmann dramatist 1913 Rabindranath Tagore Poet 1915 Romain Rolland novelist 1916 Werner von Heidenstam Poet 1917 Karl Gjellerup novelist Henrik Pontoppidan novelist 1918 Erik Axel Karlfeldt (declined) Poet 1919 Carl Spitteler poet, novelist 1920 Knut Hamsun novelist 1921 Anatole France novelist 1922 Jacinto Benavente y Martínez dramatist 1923 William Butler Yeats Poet 1924 Władysław Stanisław Reymont novelist 1925 George Bernard Shaw dramatist 1926 Grazia Deledda novelist 1927 Henri Bergson philosopher 1928 Sigrid Undset novelist 1929 Thomas Mann novelist 1930 Sinclair Lewis novelist 1931 Erik Axel Karlfeldt (posthumous award) Poet 1932 John Galsworthy novelist 1933 Ivan Alekseyevich Bunin poet, novelist 1934 Luigi Pirandello dramatist 1936 Eugene O’Neill dramatist 1937 Roger Martin du Gard novelist 1938 Pearl Buck novelist 1939 Frans Eemil Sillanpää novelist 1944 Johannes V. Jensen novelist [1945 Gabriela Mistral Poet 1946 Hermann Hesse novelist 1947 André Gide novelist, essayist poet, critic 1948 TS Eliot 1949 William Faulkner novelist 1950 Bertrand Russell philosopher 1951 Pär Lagerkvist novelist 1952 Francois Mauriac poet, novelist, dramatist 1953 Sir Winston Churchill of history, orator 1954 Ernest Hemingway novelist 1955 Halldór Laxness novelist 1956 Juan Ramon Jimenez Poet 1957 Albert Camus novelist, dramatist 1958 Boris Leonidovich Pasternak (declined) novelist, poet 1959 Salvatore Quasimodo Poet 1960 Saint John the Perse Poet 1961 Ivo Andric novelist 1962 John Steinbeck novelist 1963 George Seferis Poet 1964 Jean-Paul Sartre (declined) philosopher, dramatist 1965 Mikhail Aleksandrovich Sholokhov novelist 1966 SY Agnon novelist Nelly Sachs Poet 1967 Miguel Angel Asturias novelist 1968 Kawabata Yasunari novelist 1969 Samuel Beckett novelist, dramatist 1970 Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn novelist 1971 Pablo Neruda Poet 1972 Heinrich Böll novelist 1973 Patrick White novelist 1974 Eyvind Johnson novelist 1975 Harry Martinson novelist, poet 1976 Eugenio Montale Poet Saul Bellow novelist 1977 Vicente Alexander Poet 1978 Isaac Bashevis Singer novelist 1979 Odysseus Elytis Poet 1980 Czeslaw Milosz Poet 1981 Elias Canetti novelist, essayist 1982 Gabriel Garcia Marquez novelist, journalist, social critic 1983 Sir William Golding novelist 1984 Jaroslav Seifert Poet 1985 Claude Simon novelist 1986 Wole Soyinka dramatist, poet 1987 Joseph Brodsky poet, essayist 1988 Naguib Mahfouz novelist 1989 Camilo José Cela novelist 1990 Octavio Paz poet, essayist 1991 Nadine Gordimer novelist 1992 Derek Walcott Poet 1993 Toni Morrison novelist 1994 O Kenzaburo novelist 1995 Seamus Heaney Poet 1996 Wisława Szymborska Poet 1997 Dario Fo dramatist, actor 1998 José Saramago novelist 1999 Günter Grass novelist 2000 Gao Xingjian novelist, dramatist 2001 Sir VS Naipaul novelist 2002 Imre Kertész novelist 2003 JM Coetzee novelist 2004 Elfriede Jelinek novelist, dramatist 2005 Harold Pinter dramatist 2006 Orhan Pamuk novelist 2007 Doris Lessing novelist 2008 Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio novelist, essayist 2009 Herta Müller novelist 2010 Mario Vargas Llosa novelist, dramatist 2011 Tomas Tranströmer Poet 2012 Mo Yan novelist, short-story writer 2013 Alice Munro short story writer 2014 Patrick Modiano novelist 2015 Svetlana Alexievich journalist, prose writer 2016 Bob Dylan singer, songwriter 2017 Kazuo Ishiguro novelist 2018 Olga Tokarczuk novelist, poet, essayist 2019 Peter Handke novelist, poet, essayist, playwright 2020 Louise Glück Poet 2021 Abdulrazak Gurnah novelist 2022 Annie Ernaux novelist, memoirist

