Nobel Prize for Literature Winner List (1901-2022)
Nobel Prize for Literature
The Nobel Prize for Literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. The Nobel Prize for Literature is awarded to those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind in the field of literature. The award is one of the six categories divided by the will of the Swedish inventor and industrialist Alfred Bernhard Nobel.
Nobel Prize 2022 Winners list: Complete List of Noble Prize Winners Names of 2022
The first Nobel Prize in literature was awarded to Sully Prudhomme in the literary area of Poetry in 1901. The Nobel Prize 2022 was awarded to Annie Ernaux from France who is a novelist and memoirist
Noble Prize in Literature 2022
List of Nobel Prize for Literature winners
|Year
|Laureates
|Achievements
|1901
|Sully Prudhomme
|Poet
|1902
|Theodor Mommsen
|of history
|1903
|Bjørnstjerne Martinius Bjørnson
|novelist, poet, dramatist
|1904
|José Echegaray y Eizaguirre
|dramatist
|Frédéric Mistral
|Poet
|1905
|Henryk Sienkiewicz
|novelist
|1906
|Giosue Carducci
|Poet
|1907
|Rudyard Kipling
|poet, novelist
|1908
|Rudolf Christoph Eucken
|philosopher
|1909
|Selma Lagerlöf
|novelist
|1910
|Paul Johann Ludwig von Heyse
|poet, novelist, dramatist
|1911
|Maurice Maeterlinck
|dramatist
|1912
|Gerhart Hauptmann
|dramatist
|1913
|Rabindranath Tagore
|Poet
|1915
|Romain Rolland
|novelist
|1916
|Werner von Heidenstam
|Poet
|1917
|Karl Gjellerup
|novelist
|Henrik Pontoppidan
|novelist
|1918
|Erik Axel Karlfeldt (declined)
|Poet
|1919
|Carl Spitteler
|poet, novelist
|1920
|Knut Hamsun
|novelist
|1921
|Anatole France
|novelist
|1922
|Jacinto Benavente y Martínez
|dramatist
|1923
|William Butler Yeats
|Poet
|1924
|Władysław Stanisław Reymont
|novelist
|1925
|George Bernard Shaw
|dramatist
|1926
|Grazia Deledda
|novelist
|1927
|Henri Bergson
|philosopher
|1928
|Sigrid Undset
|novelist
|1929
|Thomas Mann
|novelist
|1930
|Sinclair Lewis
|novelist
|1931
|Erik Axel Karlfeldt (posthumous award)
|Poet
|1932
|John Galsworthy
|novelist
|1933
|Ivan Alekseyevich Bunin
|poet, novelist
|1934
|Luigi Pirandello
|dramatist
|1936
|Eugene O’Neill
|dramatist
|1937
|Roger Martin du Gard
|novelist
|1938
|Pearl Buck
|novelist
|1939
|Frans Eemil Sillanpää
|novelist
|1944
|Johannes V. Jensen
|novelist
|[1945
|Gabriela Mistral
|Poet
|1946
|Hermann Hesse
|novelist
|1947
|André Gide
|novelist, essayist
poet, critic
|1948
|TS Eliot
|1949
|William Faulkner
|novelist
|1950
|Bertrand Russell
|philosopher
|1951
|Pär Lagerkvist
|novelist
|1952
|Francois Mauriac
|poet, novelist, dramatist
|1953
|Sir Winston Churchill
|of history, orator
|1954
|Ernest Hemingway
|novelist
|1955
|Halldór Laxness
|novelist
|1956
|Juan Ramon Jimenez
|Poet
|1957
|Albert Camus
|novelist, dramatist
|1958
|Boris Leonidovich Pasternak (declined)
|novelist, poet
|1959
|Salvatore Quasimodo
|Poet
|1960
|Saint John the Perse
|Poet
|1961
|Ivo Andric
|novelist
|1962
|John Steinbeck
|novelist
|1963
|George Seferis
|Poet
|1964
|Jean-Paul Sartre (declined)
|philosopher, dramatist
|1965
|Mikhail Aleksandrovich Sholokhov
|novelist
|1966
|SY Agnon
|novelist
|Nelly Sachs
|Poet
|1967
|Miguel Angel Asturias
|novelist
|1968
|Kawabata Yasunari
|novelist
|1969
|Samuel Beckett
|novelist, dramatist
|1970
|Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn
|novelist
|1971
|Pablo Neruda
|Poet
|1972
|Heinrich Böll
|novelist
|1973
|Patrick White
|novelist
|1974
|Eyvind Johnson
|novelist
|
1975
|Harry Martinson
|novelist, poet
|1976
|Eugenio Montale
|Poet
|Saul Bellow
|novelist
|1977
|Vicente Alexander
|Poet
|1978
|Isaac Bashevis Singer
|novelist
|1979
|Odysseus Elytis
|Poet
|1980
|Czeslaw Milosz
|Poet
|1981
|Elias Canetti
|novelist, essayist
|1982
|Gabriel Garcia Marquez
|novelist, journalist, social critic
|1983
|Sir William Golding
|novelist
|1984
|Jaroslav Seifert
|Poet
|1985
|Claude Simon
|novelist
|1986
|Wole Soyinka
|dramatist, poet
|1987
|Joseph Brodsky
|poet, essayist
|1988
|Naguib Mahfouz
|novelist
|1989
|Camilo José Cela
|novelist
|1990
|Octavio Paz
|poet, essayist
|1991
|Nadine Gordimer
|novelist
|1992
|Derek Walcott
|Poet
|1993
|Toni Morrison
|novelist
|1994
|O Kenzaburo
|novelist
|1995
|Seamus Heaney
|Poet
|1996
|Wisława Szymborska
|Poet
|1997
|Dario Fo
|dramatist, actor
|1998
|José Saramago
|novelist
|1999
|Günter Grass
|novelist
|2000
|Gao Xingjian
|novelist, dramatist
|2001
|Sir VS Naipaul
|novelist
|2002
|Imre Kertész
|novelist
|2003
|JM Coetzee
|novelist
|2004
|Elfriede Jelinek
|novelist, dramatist
|2005
|Harold Pinter
|dramatist
|2006
|Orhan Pamuk
|novelist
|2007
|Doris Lessing
|novelist
|2008
|Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio
|novelist, essayist
|2009
|Herta Müller
|novelist
|2010
|Mario Vargas Llosa
|novelist, dramatist
|2011
|Tomas Tranströmer
|Poet
|2012
|Mo Yan
|novelist, short-story writer
|2013
|Alice Munro
|short story writer
|2014
|Patrick Modiano
|novelist
|2015
|Svetlana Alexievich
|journalist, prose writer
|2016
|Bob Dylan
|singer, songwriter
|2017
|Kazuo Ishiguro
|novelist
|2018
|Olga Tokarczuk
|novelist, poet, essayist
|2019
|Peter Handke
|novelist, poet, essayist, playwright
|2020
|
Louise Glück
|Poet
|2021
|Abdulrazak Gurnah
|novelist
|2022
|Annie Ernaux
|novelist, memoirist
Find More Awards News Here
.