Nobel Prize for Literature Winner List (1901-2022)

Nobel Prize for Literature

The Nobel Prize for Literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm. The Nobel Prize for Literature is awarded to those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit on mankind in the field of literature. The award is one of the six categories divided by the will of the Swedish inventor and industrialist Alfred Bernhard Nobel.

Nobel Prize 2022 Winners list: Complete List of Noble Prize Winners Names of 2022

The first Nobel Prize in literature was awarded to Sully Prudhomme in the literary area of ​​Poetry in 1901. The Nobel Prize 2022 was awarded to Annie Ernaux from France who is a novelist and memoirist

Noble Prize in Literature 2022

List of Nobel Prize for Literature winners

Year Laureates Achievements
1901 Sully Prudhomme Poet
1902 Theodor Mommsen of history
1903 Bjørnstjerne Martinius Bjørnson novelist, poet, dramatist
1904

 José Echegaray y Eizaguirre dramatist
Frédéric Mistral Poet
1905 Henryk Sienkiewicz novelist
1906 Giosue Carducci Poet
1907 Rudyard Kipling poet, novelist
1908 Rudolf Christoph Eucken philosopher
1909 Selma Lagerlöf novelist
1910 Paul Johann Ludwig von Heyse poet, novelist, dramatist
1911 Maurice Maeterlinck dramatist
1912 Gerhart Hauptmann dramatist
1913 Rabindranath Tagore Poet
1915 Romain Rolland novelist
1916 Werner von Heidenstam Poet
1917

 Karl Gjellerup novelist
Henrik Pontoppidan novelist
1918 Erik Axel Karlfeldt (declined) Poet
1919 Carl Spitteler poet, novelist
1920 Knut Hamsun novelist
1921 Anatole France novelist
1922 Jacinto Benavente y Martínez dramatist
1923 William Butler Yeats Poet
1924 Władysław Stanisław Reymont novelist
1925 George Bernard Shaw dramatist
1926 Grazia Deledda novelist
1927 Henri Bergson philosopher
1928 Sigrid Undset novelist
1929 Thomas Mann novelist
1930 Sinclair Lewis novelist
1931 Erik Axel Karlfeldt (posthumous award) Poet
1932 John Galsworthy novelist
1933 Ivan Alekseyevich Bunin poet, novelist
1934 Luigi Pirandello dramatist
1936 Eugene O’Neill dramatist
1937 Roger Martin du Gard novelist
1938 Pearl Buck novelist
1939 Frans Eemil Sillanpää novelist
1944 Johannes V. Jensen novelist
[1945 Gabriela Mistral Poet
1946 Hermann Hesse novelist
1947 André Gide novelist, essayist

poet, critic
1948 TS Eliot
1949 William Faulkner novelist
1950 Bertrand Russell philosopher
1951 Pär Lagerkvist novelist
1952 Francois Mauriac poet, novelist, dramatist
1953 Sir Winston Churchill of history, orator
1954 Ernest Hemingway novelist
1955 Halldór Laxness novelist
1956 Juan Ramon Jimenez Poet
1957 Albert Camus novelist, dramatist
1958 Boris Leonidovich Pasternak (declined) novelist, poet
1959 Salvatore Quasimodo Poet
1960 Saint John the Perse Poet
1961 Ivo Andric novelist
1962 John Steinbeck novelist
1963 George Seferis Poet
1964 Jean-Paul Sartre (declined) philosopher, dramatist
1965 Mikhail Aleksandrovich Sholokhov novelist
1966 SY Agnon novelist
Nelly Sachs Poet
1967 Miguel Angel Asturias novelist
1968 Kawabata Yasunari novelist
1969 Samuel Beckett novelist, dramatist
1970 Aleksandr Isayevich Solzhenitsyn novelist
1971 Pablo Neruda Poet
1972 Heinrich Böll novelist
1973 Patrick White novelist
1974 Eyvind Johnson novelist

1975

 Harry Martinson novelist, poet
1976

 Eugenio Montale Poet
Saul Bellow novelist
1977 Vicente Alexander Poet
1978 Isaac Bashevis Singer novelist
1979 Odysseus Elytis Poet
1980 Czeslaw Milosz Poet
1981 Elias Canetti novelist, essayist
1982 Gabriel Garcia Marquez novelist, journalist, social critic
1983 Sir William Golding novelist
1984 Jaroslav Seifert Poet
1985 Claude Simon novelist
1986 Wole Soyinka dramatist, poet
1987 Joseph Brodsky poet, essayist
1988 Naguib Mahfouz novelist
1989 Camilo José Cela novelist
1990 Octavio Paz poet, essayist
1991 Nadine Gordimer novelist
1992 Derek Walcott Poet
1993 Toni Morrison novelist
1994 O Kenzaburo novelist
1995 Seamus Heaney Poet
1996 Wisława Szymborska Poet
1997 Dario Fo dramatist, actor
1998 José Saramago novelist
1999 Günter Grass novelist
2000 Gao Xingjian novelist, dramatist
2001 Sir VS Naipaul novelist
2002 Imre Kertész novelist
2003 JM Coetzee novelist
2004 Elfriede Jelinek novelist, dramatist
2005 Harold Pinter dramatist
2006 Orhan Pamuk novelist
2007 Doris Lessing novelist
2008 Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio novelist, essayist
2009 Herta Müller novelist
2010 Mario Vargas Llosa novelist, dramatist
2011 Tomas Tranströmer Poet
2012 Mo Yan novelist, short-story writer
2013 Alice Munro short story writer
2014 Patrick Modiano novelist
2015 Svetlana Alexievich journalist, prose writer
2016 Bob Dylan singer, songwriter
2017 Kazuo Ishiguro novelist
2018 Olga Tokarczuk novelist, poet, essayist
2019 Peter Handke novelist, poet, essayist, playwright
2020

Louise Glück

 Poet
2021 Abdulrazak Gurnah novelist
2022 Annie Ernaux novelist, memoirist

Find More Awards News Here

Nobel Prize for Literature Winner List (1901-2022)_50.1

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button