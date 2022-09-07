Noam ‘Nani’ Vazana to perform at Next Stage Arts | Arts And Culture

PUTNEY — A musician who writes and composes songs in the endangered Ladino language is the fall artist-in-residence at Next Stage Arts.

Noam “Nani” Vazana will perform at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill Road, at 7:30 pm Sept. 29.

In her new album “Ke Haber” (What’s New), she captures the spirit of the ancient, matriarchal language and culture and propels it into the 21st century with socially relevant lyrics, celebrating migration, gender and female empowerment.

“Music serves as a Portal for Discovering new cultures, and Nani is one of the few artists in the world composing music in Ladino, the language spoken by her grandmother in Portugal,” said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Nani lives in Amsterdam and has been frequently highlighted on BBC, performed at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and stages around the world. We’re honored to host her as our fall artist-in-residence and to present her in the theater .”

Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door. Advance tickets are available online at nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine and cocktail cash bar. For more information, visit nextstagearts.org or call 802-387-0102.

Jewish Communities of Vermont is co-sponsoring this performance, made possible by a generous grant from the Covenant Foundation. JCVT weaves together the statewide community–creating connections, promoting common ground, celebrating stories, and supporting organizational enhancement.