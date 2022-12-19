Noah Syndergaard reveals flame-throwing goal with Dodgers

Noah Syndergaard is hoping for a bounce-back year in 2023 after latching on with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After a somewhat disappointing go with the Angels and Phillies in 2022, Syndergaard will look to assist the Dodgers in bringing another Championship to LA. Ahead of the season, Syndergaard revealed one of his main goals which will have fans fired up. Via Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation, Syndergaard said he’s hoping to re-capture the triple-digit velocity he once boasted on his fastball.

“Whatever I was doing last year was not the best version of me. I see no excuse as to why I cannot get back to 100 mph and even farther than that,” said Syndergaard via Camras on Twitter.

Syndergaard was a notorious flamethrower during his days with the New York Mets, but after dealing with injuries for multiple seasons, his velocity Noticeably decreased in 2022. In 2018, Syndergaard’s average fastball velocity was up around 97-98 mph. That figure plummeted to 94 mph in 2022, and it sounds like Syndergaard is just as baffled as we are as to why.

Thor will hope to regain some of his velocity in 2023 and become the hard-throwing hurler he made a name for himself during his time in Queens. If he’s able to do so, the Dodgers are looking at a bargain of a free-agency signing, having added Syndergaard on the open market on a one-year, $13 million deal.

Syndergaard was impressed with what he saw out of Tyler Andersen and Andrew Heaney in 2022, and is hoping the Dodgers can re-tune him in a similar manner in order to get him back on track.

Clearly, Noah Syndergaard has high expectations for himself in 2022, and he’s hoping that he can re-discover at least some of the velocity that made him one of the most feared pitchers in MLB.