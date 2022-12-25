Noah Syndergaard has a very lofty personal goal for the 2023 season with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Noah Syndergaard doesn’t want to pitch to contact anymore. He wants to blow people away.

Following the righty’s recovery from Tommy John surgery, Syndergaard looked like a much different pitcher than the man who famously bristled opposing batters during the 2015 World Series, knocking the Royals over with Reckless Abandon. Instead of the high heat, Thor relied Mostly on changing speeds with his low-to-mid-90s fastball and breaker combination.

Despite a solid half-season in Philadelphia to end the campaign, very few thought of Syndergaard as a fire-breather entering the playoffs. Instead, the decision to even start him against the power-packed Astros felt like a risk, and the second his pitch count began to rise, Rob Thomson pulled him rather than expose his diminished stuff.

Syndergaard admitted last week that he signed with the Dodgers in large part to help his personal rebirth along. Last offseason, the Angels signed him to an expensive one-year contract, believing they were getting something close to a finished product. Instead, they received a work in progress, and were unable to resurrect the ace of old.

This time around, Syndergaard specifically targeted the Dodgers — cost be damned — because he wanted MLB’s foremost tinkerers to finish his progress off, giving Mark Prior free reign to get him back to his former glory.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button