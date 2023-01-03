Noah Ruggles “Takes Full Responsibility” For Missed Field Goal

Ohio State sixth-year kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl loss to Georgia that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship.

And even though it would have been the longest field goal of his career had it gone through the uprights, Ruggles’ mother, Jackie Rugglessaid her son has taken “full responsibility” for the kick sailing wide left.

