Noah Ruggles’ missed field goal lined up perfectly with New Year

The missed field goal from Ohio State football senior kicker Noah Ruggles against Georgia in the Peach Bowl lined up perfectly with the New Year, according to a Sunday report from Bet For The Win Managing Editor Caroline Darney.

By request, here is the multicam view of the feed from Times Square, All-22, and ESPN, Georgia, and Ohio State radio calls, as it happened onscreen live: pic.twitter.com/k775T4VNTo — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 1, 2023

A chaotic tweet from Burke Communications President Timothy Burke captured the elation from the Times Square New Year’s Eve feed and the Heartbreak from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium crowd on several different feeds.

Georgia just barely held on to a one-point lead after Ohio State marched 43 yards up the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field to set the Buckeyes up at the Bulldogs’ 32-yard line. The Noah Ruggles kick went wide left with eight seconds remaining in the game, sending Georgia football players sprinting onto the field just as the clock struck midnight in New York.

Ohio State football junior quarterback CJ Stroud, who threw four touchdowns and 348 passing yards against the Bulldogs defense, didn’t let the loss ruin the experience of his second time in the College Football playoff.

“That probably was the most fun game I’ve ever played in my life,” Stroud said after the game. “It just sucks it comes down like that.”

The game’s scheduling received criticism from across social media, Sports Illustrated Breaking News Writer Daniel Chavkin wrote in a Sunday report. The Peach Bowl was scheduled to kick off at a later time to not interfere with the Rose Bowl, Chavkin said, and the past two sets of semifinals in both 2021 and 2022 were scheduled on New Year’s Eve because it fell on Friday and Saturday, respectively . The College Football Playoff games will be hosted on New Year’s Day again when the Rose Bowl will host a semifinal next year.

The Bulldogs will move on to face the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship game. The game will kick off at 6:30 pm CST on Jan. 9 and will be broadcast on ESPN.