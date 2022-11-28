Noah Basketball’s facial recognition tech and real-time metrics are now providing analytics for 26 NBA teams

Noah Basketball uses 4G cameras to record video and a facial recognition camera to identify players.courtesy of Noah basketball

The 2017 MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference served as a turning point for Noah Basketball, the shooting analytics company that was working with five NBA teams at the time of the Boston conference. Noah Basketball won the conference’s startup competition that year and the $5,000 prize, but more importantly gathered valuable product feedback from NBA teams on its way to tracking shots for almost the entire league this season.

“In 2017, depth sensors available had gotten much better and so that’s when we built our first 3D product, which we introduced at the Sloan Sports Conference at MIT,” said John Carter, Noah Basketball’s CEO. “All the teams that we talked to said, ‘This is terrific, we love it. But what would be off the charts is if you could identify the players without them having to wear anything.’”

Carter and his team in Huntsville, Ala., then developed a facial recognition feature that Noah began offering in 2018 as part of its shot-tracking camera system. Noah’s depth sensor to track the ball sits about 10 feet above the backboard alongside mounted 4K cameras to record video, and a facial recognition camera to identify players. Noah announced last month that its system was installed in practice facilities for 26 of the NBA’s 30 teams.

courtesy of Noah basketball

Noah captures the ball’s position 30 times per second to provide metrics such as the arc of each shot, the ball’s left-right position and depth within the hoop, release time, position on the court, makes and misses, and shot type — such as a catch and shoot versus off the dribble. The Biblical story of Noah’s Ark was the naming inspiration for the company, which after tracking hundreds of millions of shots, has found the “perfect” shot to come at a 45-degree arc with the ball Entering 11 inches past the front of the rim .

“Once we introduced facial feature recognition and teams gained confidence that it was really working well, suddenly we were picking up teams pretty regularly,” Carter said. “Then this year has just been the year where we’ve finished out of the league with the exception of four teams.”

Carter, 57, said Noah’s premium system that includes auto-shooter facial recognition tagging has an upfront installation fee of $10,000 per hoop, with most NBA teams equipping four to six hoops in their practice facility. Noah’s main revenue source is from its data storage plans that run up to thousands of dollars per month for NBA teams and as low as $100 per month for the company’s high school basketball clients. NBA teams to install Noah include the Warriors, Clippers, Suns, Trail Blazers, Jazz, Mavericks, Bucks, Cavaliers, Heat, Knicks, and Raptors.

“We use Noah every day. Once you walk in [the gym] the cameras recognize your face,” Clippers guard Terance Mann told SportTechie. “I love Noah and the feedback it gives. For example, [if] I’m shooting 70% from the right wing but I’m shooting 50-something percent from the left wing every day, then I know on the left side I need to get more reps to work on my feet and my angle.”

The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors (below) are two of the NBA teams using Noah Basketball’s shooting analysis technology in their training facilities to help players work on their shooting.courtesy of Noah basketball

Most coaches and players have traditionally viewed Noah’s real-time shooting data on tablets during practices, in addition to the instant automated voice feedback provided by Noah. The Raptors, who have used Noah since 2018 and whose head Coach Nick Nurse joined Noah’s board of directors last year, recently unveiled a 120-foot, 6,000-pound video screen built by LG at its OVO Athletic Center in Toronto. The organization refers to its screen as the Raptors Analytic Board, serving as a Massive display of Noah’s shot data, other performance analytics from MLSE Digital Labs, and to review game film during practices.

“It’s kind of like a Giant iPhone for the practice facility,” said Humza Teherany, chief technology and digital officer at MLSE, which owns the Raptors. “It’s really [displaying] every element of the game. You’re looking at shot data, proximity, deflections, rebounds, velocity. I think in the future, it’ll be more correlated data to specific scenarios, specific matchups. There’s a lot of that kind of work that we plan to work on in the future.”

Noah Basketball expanded its shot-tracking cameras from professional gyms to youth academies when it signed a deal in 2020 to integrate its shot-tracking technology into Shoot 360, which operates more than 30 interactive basketball facilitates across the US with screens that host gamified skills challenges for youth players. Both the Warriors and Jazz have opened Shoot 360 facilities.

courtesy of Noah basketball

CBS broadcasts displayed Noah’s shot-tracking graphics during Big3 basketball games this past season. More than 200 college basketball programs have installed Noah in their practice gyms and arenas, although only about 10 of those programs, including the University of Kentucky, have paid for Noah’s facial recognition add-on. Three WNBA teams have installed Noah, but growth has been challenging because many WNBA teams share their practice gyms.

Last year, Noah entered the B2C market by launching a consumer app called Hoops that’s available for free download on the App Store. Kids shooting in their driveway can now position their iPhone’s camera to record their shots to Capture their shot arc, depth, makes and misses, and challenge their friends to games.

“The Hoops app is the same type of stuff that we use in the NBA level; it’s a little more simplified obviously,” Carter said. “I never knew what my arc was growing up, or anyone for that matter. And no one really knew if it was important or not. Now we know it is.”