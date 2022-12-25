“No Wonder They Call NFL Champions ‘World’ Champions” – Thousands of Soccer Fans Badmouth American Sports Over Hilarious Show After Kylian Mbappe Disrespect

It’s no secret that soccer is the most popular sport in the world. With fans spanning the globe, people are absolutely crazy about the sport. And not only are sports fans devoted to the sport, but they also idolize the players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe.

The love that soccer fans have for their favorite players is out of this world. So, when someone shows disrespect towards the sport or the players, it is sure to set the fans off. And it is clear that disrespect knows no bounds when it comes to the internet and social media.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr’s names being mispronounced on an American show

Recently, a podcast host showed their lack of knowledge about the world’s most popular sport and its players. This resulted in thousands of soccer fans badmouthing American sports on social media.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 13: Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr pose together before a Paris Saint-Germain training session at Ooredoo Center on July 13, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images)

It all started when on an American podcast, the hosts mispronounced the name of the soccer star and World Cup Winner Kylian Mbappe. Along with fellow PSG teammate Neymar Jr. While this might have just been an honest mistake, soccer fans around the world took it as a sign of disrespect and took to Twitter to express their outrage in a hilarious way.

Soccer fans show their outrage by targeting American sports

Many soccer fans pointed out that if American sports fans can’t even pronounce the names of two of the most famous soccer players in the world, then they have no business talking about the sport.

Some even went as far as to say that this just proves how ignorant some are. It is truly amazing the dedication that soccer fans have to the sport. They are truly a force to be reckoned with when it comes to protecting their favorite players and sport.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions from fans:

What are your thoughts regarding this whole situation? Let us know down below in the comment section.