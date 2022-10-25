No Sugar Coat: Alabama Basketball Seeks to End Complacency Woes

Merriam-Webster defines the word ‘complacency’ as the following: “An instance of usually unaware or uninformed self-satisfaction.”

For Alabama men’s basketball throughout the 2021-22 season, complacency played a key role in the team’s Ultimate demise. It’s no small secret that the Crimson Tide finished off its year losing its last four games, including its first games in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments. After an incredible run in non-conference play that included wins over three of the previous year’s Final Four teams in Gonzaga, Houston and Baylor, Alabama’s season ended with a quiet whimper rather than a loud bang.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button