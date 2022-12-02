No spectators allowed at Lourdes University basketball game this weekend due to Threat

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – Lourdes University announced that spectators will not be permitted at the basketball game on Saturday due to a threat.

The game is Dec. 3 is between Lourdes University and Lawrence Tech.

The University says the decision was made in coordination with Lawrence Tech and Lourdes Athletic officials, Lourdes security, Sylvania Police and Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference personnel.

“Our number one priority is safety,” said Janet Eaton-Smith, Lourdes University Vice President of Athletics. “Lourdes and Lawrence Tech have consulted with security and safety personnel and are following all recommended procedures and protocols throughout the weekend. To ensure the teams can compete in a safe and respectful environment, the games will be available via streaming at www.lourdesathletics.com/watch.”

According to the University, earlier this week, Lourdes received advance notice of a credible threat and immediately notified the University administrators.

In addition to the no-spectator policy this weekend, the Russell Ebeid Recreation Center, home of the Gray Wolf basketball, volleyball and esports teams, will close at 12:01 am on Dec 3. The fitness areas, lockers and all areas of the center will be closed to the public and Lourdes community members. The center will reopen on Dec. 4 at 9 am

