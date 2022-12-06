No South Dakota girls high school basketball teams safely in top spot

All last season, the expectation was that it would be Washington versus O’Gorman in the Class AA state final. But, in the first round of the tournament, No. 8-seed Jefferson provided the biggest surprise of the weekend and upset the Warriors, knocking them out of the title run in the very first game.

Now, Entering the 2022-23 year, it’s those same three teams that are expected to be in the mix for the top spot in the class. The Knights are the Defending state-champions in Class AA, so they’ll have the first claim for that spot. O’Gorman graduated star guard Hannah Ronsiek but returns perhaps the best point guard in South Dakota girls basketball in Mahli Abdouch (12.5 points per game, 5.2 assists and 2.7 steals) and a Talented forward in Kira Mentele, who may have been one of the more underrated players in the class last year after averaging 9.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last year.

“We are really excited about the upcoming season,” O’Gorman head Coach Kent Kolsrud said. “We are a young team and may have a learning curve early, but hope to be very competitive and in contention come March.”

Washington, too, graduates a lot — particularly, one of the best players in state history in now-Texas Women’s basketball freshman starter Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda. But there was no shortage of talented underclassmen on the Warriors roster last season. Seniors Brooklyn and Hannah Harpe were two of the most consistent wing and post players in the state last year, and will lead Washington along with senior guard Alexus Motley.

