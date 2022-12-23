No Reese, no problem as Terps hammer St. Peter’s, 75-45

Despite missing Julian Reese (Shoulder), the Terps had three players in double figures, led by Hakim Hart with 18 points. With a strong second half, Maryland finished shooting 53.2% from the floor and 38.1% from three with 32 points coming in the paint while also scoring 24 points off 17 St. Peter’s turnovers in a 75-45 blowout win.

Patrick Emilien slid into the lineup for Reese, but another development was Ian Martinez starting over Don Carey for the Terps Thursday night.

“The problem [is] when I give Jahmir a break with Johari [Long]usually Don then comes out and Ian goes in,” head Coach Kevin Willard said. “And that’s really where we’ve gotten in trouble. We haven’t gotten in trouble with the starting lineup, their pluses. So what I tried to do today, because I had a little bit of confidence in the game, was just to see if I could get Johari and Don together a little bit. So that when we sub we’re not having the drop off that we’ve had.”

Maryland got off to a fast start, including Martinez scoring the first bucket, grabbing a 6-0 lead thanks to three Peacock turnovers across their first five possessions of the game. The lead quickly dwindled though as Maryland struggled to grab rebounds. Saint Peter’s managed to be within two points at the under-12 timeout thanks to an 11-3 lead on the glass.

“It was great for us to slow them up a little bit, to impose our will,” Young said. “We had a good week of practice, just on the defensive end and offensive end, so holding them… I felt like we did a great job when we had trouble early defensive rebounding, but was able to turn that around.”

The Terps got Rolling from that point, using a 6-0 run across 1:26 to force a Saint Peter’s timeout and continue climbing. The initial run grew to 13-1, stretching the Terps’ lead to 24-10. Both teams traded shots down the stretch, but a Jahmir Young three just before the half gave the Terps a boost.

Maryland led 35-19 at Halftime thanks to shooting 50% from the field. The Terps scored 14 points in the paint, but shot 25% from three in what seemed like a lackluster half to the naked eye. Young, Hakim Hart and Patrick Emilien each had eight points in the first half that saw 10 Terps hit the floor.

“[Emilien]”It’s been awesome all year,” Willard said. “I mean, unfortunately for Pat, he’s a walking bandaid. He’s had a sprained ankle, [another] sprained ankle then in the Tennessee game in the first four minutes, he’s in the game because he sprained his toe when some guy dives on it. When he’s kind of in rhythm and consistent, he’s been really good all year. It’s just his problem is he hasn’t been healthy. So I’m hoping this time off, kind of get him right.”

The Terps opened the second half hot from beyond the arc, making three of their first four attempts from deep to expand the lead beyond 20 points. Maryland’s start to the second half ballooned over the first seven minutes, growing the lead to 31 points.

With just over nine minutes to go, Maryland entered the double bonus with Saint Peters’ 10th foul, giving the Terps even more control down the stretch. Willard’s team continued to press and play tight despite rotating in more players, eventually covering the -22.5-point spread.

“I just kind of gave them a chance for guys that’ve been practicing hard, working hard to get out and play a little bit,” Willard said. “I think in an environment that was a little bit less stressful than playing Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee and UCLA. So it’s a little bit of a break and that kind of Let’s me see where guys are at. And I thought you know, guys like Ike [Cornish] and Noah [Batchelor], even Cal, just to get him out there and have him get some game time because he practices really well. But man, as a freshman, you get really nervous. And you know, the only way you get over those nerves is playing a little bit.”

The Terps have another week off before hosting UMBC at Xfinity Center on December 29 and then jumping back into Big Ten play in the new year.