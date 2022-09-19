No Reason To Disallow Udinese’s First Or Third Goal In 3-1 Serie A Win Over Inter, Italian Media Argue

Inter can have no complaints about the circumstances of either Udinese’s Equalizing goal or the third goal that ended the match as a contest in their 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Bianconeri yesterday evening.

This is the view in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who argues that there was no reason to disallow either goal despite some light protests by the Nerazzurri players.

On the Milan Skriniar own goal that saw Udinese equalize following Inter’s early opener, the Nerazzurri players had suggested to referee Paolo Valeri that there had been a foul on striker Edin Dzeko by his Udinese counterpart Beto in the box as a free kick was lofted into the mixer.

Valeri immediately dismissed these appeals, however, and the Gazzetta argued that he was correct to do so.

Then, on the counterattack that led to the Friulians’ third to put the exclamation mark on the comeback win, there had been some suggestions by Inter players that it should have been ruled due to the offside position of striker Isaac Success.

The Nigerian had indeed been standing in an offside, but for the Gazzetta he was not affecting play in any way so there would have been no reason to chalk off the goal.