“No One Wants to Buy the Game”: NBA World Frowns While Stephen Curry Is Hyped With the Latest Update on PGA Golf Video Game

When it comes to three-point shooting, the only name that comes to mind is Stephen Curry. His long-range shots, off-the-dribble shooting, and catch-and-shoot ability are truly mesmerizing. It’s almost like shooting Threes in a video game. Recently, he’s been making the headlines, again.

But this time it’s not for an NBA game. With the latest update on the PGA Golf video game by 2K, Stephen Curry will apparently be a playable character. NBA 2K and PGA Tour are both entities of 2K Sports.

Stephen Curry is not just a playable character in NBA 2K

This time, Curry will be playable not just in NBA 2K but PGA Tour as well. While fans are hyped to see their favorite stars make it to the cover of their beloved video game, this time it didn’t go as planned.

zzJun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics during the first half of game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

NBA fans around the world shot back at the news of Stephen Curry being a playable character in the PGA Tour 2K23 game. The game is set to release on October 14, 2023. But fans had a different conclusion as to why Curry was added as a character in it.

Even though we know that Curry plays Golf when he’s not torching Defenders on the court, it seems like a marketing strategy to add the four-time NBA Champion to the game. Subsequently, fans were not thrilled to see 2K add Curry to the game. Fans had formed their own theories, with one Twitter user saying, ‘no one wants to buy the game.’

PGA Tour might not have a fanbase as big as NBA 2K, so this might be a move made to attract more players to the game.

Curry is not the only NBA player in the new PGA game

When Stephen Curry was shown the video of him being a playable character in the PGA Tour game, he seemed ecstatic. After having a look at the video of him in the game, he said, ‘they got the beard and everything.’ ‘I’m in a video game baby, we’re not talking about basketball, we’re talking about golf though,’ they added.

In fact, Curry is not the only basketball player to be a playable character in the upcoming video game. If players order the deluxe edition of the game, they will also get Michael Jordan as a playable character in the game.

Let’s see if this move helps 2K with their sales for the upcoming PGA Tour 2K23 video game.