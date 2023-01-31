‘No One in This Room Is Perfect’: LIV Golf Defector Appreciates The Legacy of Tiger Woods Before Defending His Off The Course Antics

Over the years, Tiger Woods has been highly admired by many golfers of different generations. His Accolades and Legacy have been an example for many aspiring golfers. One of the future greats is the LIV Defector Harold Varner III, who despite being in the Rival Tour of the Hall of Famer had some appreciative words towards him.

Varner has currently set his sights on defending his Saudi International title in Jeddah. However, before next week’s event, the 32-year-old golfer shared some time to praise his idol. Let’s take a look at what he had to say about the 15-time Major winner.

Harold Varner III’s heartwarming words for Tiger Woods

While commending Woods, HV3 discussed how the Legend has spent an enormous amount of time with them, which made him feel grateful to the Hall of Famer. “When he chooses to spend time with you, I just feel so appreciative”, they said.

The LIV star then shared how he thinks Tiger is the Greatest golfer of all time and is much better than his GOAT conversation opponent Jack Nicklaus. Varner said, “I do think he is the best player that I’ve ever seen play. All you Jack Nicklaus fans don’t hate me but, he is the best player”.

Like any other human being, Tiger Woods’ too made mistakes in his life. In 2009, his positive reputation was put in jeopardy after his infidelity affair became public. Following the scandal, many overlooked Tiger’s Legacy in the sport and criticized him for his personal life. But, Harold Varner III believes the golfer deserves another chance.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 15, 2022 Tiger Woods of the US acknowledges the fans after holing on the 18th and finishing his second round REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

They said, “You know you can sit here and criticize everything he has done off the golf course, but no one in this room is perfect“. After giving his respect to the 15-time Major winner, Varner III ends by saying, “People deserve a second chance”. The infamous incident took place more than a decade ago.

However many still bring back the scandal to bring down Tiger Woods. But the legendary golfer has repented for his mistake and moved past his mistake. Thanks to his 27-year-long Legacy in the sport, he is currently an Idol even to his competitors like Harold Varner III.

