No one has ever played basketball like LeBron James

The Eternal argument in basketball is who is the Greatest of all time. A fight headed by two legends, Michael Jordan (six Championship rings and an icon who transcended basketball with the Chicago Bulls) and LeBron James (‘The Chosen One’, with a 20-year career, four rings and a Gigantic legacy).

Some prefer Air Jordan and his greatness, others prefer King James for being a more complete player. The debate is also stoked by those within the NBA itself.

There are those such as Draymond Green who Advocate for James. Once an enemy, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers faced each other in four consecutive Play Off Finals between 2015 and 2018, Green is now a strong supporter of James.

During an appearance on ‘The Shop’, a show that James himself produces on HBO, Green did not hold back his praise for Jamesstating that he is the Greatest in his view.

“They started in 2003,” Green said. “In 2005 he was already the best.

“In 2020 he was still the best. He’s the best player in the NBA no matter what happened with the game. We’ve seen play with two big men, without big men, with four big men…. And he was the best.

“Michael Jordan never beat the best team ever created. They weren’t there.

“For 20 years it’s exhausting to compete like this. Going to the Finals year after year, nine in a row. Jordan had to stop, rest… LeBron goes to the Finals, again, again, again.”

“If you look at the skills, nobody has played the game of basketball like LeBron James. Everybody wants to be liked JordanI understand that, but the way he controls the game and what he does is impossible to stop.

“It’s a better game. The old j****** will come now, but that’s the reality. Like Apple, there are better engineers now than there were in 1991.”

“He’s been at the top of the discussion for 20 years. It’s crazy.”