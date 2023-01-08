‘No One Had to Be Good’: PGA Tour Pro Explains How Tiger Woods’ Majestic Aura Has Contributed to Golf Coverage Over the Years

The sport of golf has come a long way since its incorporation. The development and growth of the sport are inevitable over time. But many people credit the rapid recognition of golf to one reason: Tiger Woods. Over time, many players have opened up about what Woods has done for the sport. Recently PGA Tour star Harry Higgs joined the cohort.

Tiger turned pro in 1996, and since then the Legend has gone on to mold the sport. Even today, his name is synonymous with golf. Woods has had a huge impact on the game and left his mark. Higgs believes that the 82-time PGA Tour Winner has had an impact on golf coverage throughout his career.

Harry Higgs has nothing but praise for Tiger Woods

In an interview with Golf Week, Higgs recently talked about the coverage of the sport. Minutes in Mr. Woods’ name were added to the mix. Higgs, like many others before him, was in awe of what the 15-time major winner had done for the sport.

Golf – 150th Open Championship – St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 10, 2022 Tiger Woods of the US during a practice round REUTERS/Paul Childs

They stated, “I think it’s part of the kind of Tiger Woods hangover.” Higgs said that when Woods was in his prime, golf sold itself. “Tiger was winning and sh*t just sold because he was showing up,” they added. The golf pro added that people didn’t need to do anything at that time.

Higgs stated, “No one had to be any good at their jobs within the golf kind of landscape because Tiger was playing.” The Tour pro added that he wasn’t trying to belittle the people in the sport who were giving their best every day, but he stated that it wasn’t necessary because all anyone cared about was Woods.

Higgs believes that the coverage will take a hit with Woods’ era ending

In the interview, Higgs suggested that the Woods era was now ending, and with it, the impact he had on golf coverage would also slowly fade. “We are certainly entering an era where that’s going to happen less and less,” they stated.

Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, US – April 7, 2022 Harry Higgs of the US plays from the 4th fairway during the first round REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The 31-year-old said he hoped that it would last as long as possible, “because that just helps out everybody involved.” But Higgs understands that the news coverage will have to stand up for itself at some point. And perhaps he could play a part in that.

When do you think the Tiger Woods era will end? And if Woods does manage to win again on the Tour will this only prolong his influence on the coverage? Let us know in the comments below.

