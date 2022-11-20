“No One Feels Sorry for You”: NBA World Tells Kyrie Irving to Focus on Helping Kevin Durant’s Nets After His Emotional Message to Fans
Kyrie Irving recently shared an emotional message on Twitter amid his anti-Semitic saga. The Brooklyn Nets guard has been suspended by his team for Refusing to explicitly proclaim that he had no anti-Semitic beliefs after sharing a link to a controversial movie on his social media account a few weeks ago. Since then, Irving has apologized to the Jewish community for the harm he had caused. They also met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver & Nets owner Joe Tsai.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Recently, Irving thanked his fans for the love and support he received during tough times. However, the NBA world demanded that Irving must focus on helping Kevin Durant’s Nets now, instead of worrying about unnecessary things.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Irving has missed eight games since his suspension on November 3. The Nets management laid out six demands that Irving was required to fulfill to be reinstated. Several reports have suggested that the 2016 NBA champion might return to the roster for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. Meanwhile, The Brooklyn Nets have lost four games in their last eight Encounters without Kyrie Irving.
Kyrie Irving acknowledges support from fans
The Nets guard recently shared an emotional message directed towards his supporters. He thanked his fans for being on his side despite the widespread criticism.
Irving wrote, “To All of you that are standing next to me on this Journey I want to say thank you, I love you, and I Honor your fearlessness and bravery. You motivate me more than you know. Now, let’s build and celebrate one another.”
Irving seemed to be humbled by the support of his fans and praised their courageousness. He claimed to be motivated by the Backing and aimed to continue building upon his journey.
NBA fans advise Irving to focus on the game
The NBA world gave Irving some crucial advice. They advised the seven-time All-Star to focus on helping Kevin Durant in bringing the Nets back on track after some recent Shaky times. One of the fans commented, “No one feels sorry for you bud.”
Durant has been carrying the weight of the Brooklyn Nets alone in Irving’s absence. Thus, his return could be quite crucial for KD and the team. Here are some of the reactions from the fans.
Respectfully please just focus on basketball for the rest of the season. We have had too many distractions. Let’s just hoop.
— Pharaoh “God Did” Jones (@BklynBreedGC) November 20, 2022
I appreciate you, pls don’t speak again about anything, help the team to keep going with your friend KD
— Fouad (@zamalekkd7) November 20, 2022
I need you to drop 60 points today
— Coolest😎🥶 (@kamzy_huncho) November 20, 2022
… just want you to come back and play!
— mazzikazzi (@maze_nyn9tri) November 20, 2022
No Doubt Brother We With You..But As of RN Just Focus on 🏀 for now!!! And just keep certain things to yourself! There watching ight..just play 🏀 Champ
— It’s JuJu (@DeucesDeuces3) November 20, 2022
Hope to see you out there tonight!! 🙏🏽
— Ray🇩🇴 (@rainermperez1) November 20, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
The NBA world understands that Kyrie Irving is a crucial part of the Brooklyn Nets. Hence, they asked him to leave the bygones behind and focus on taking Kevin Durant’s Nets ahead this season.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Watch This Story – How underrated Investor Kevin Durant made millions off the NBA court
His return could be a huge boost for the team who have a 7-9 record so far. However, it would be interesting to see if the off-court chatter has affected Irving’s game.