‘No One Cares’: Golf World Shows Bryson DeChambeau No Mercy Over Emotional Post

Turning pro in 2016, Bryson DeChambeau took no time to become a prominent name in the golf world. However, June 2022 came in as a turning point for the American sensation. In June 2022, DeChambeau signed a $100 million contract with LIV Golf. A contract, that benefited the former US Open monetarily, but came at the cost of his massive fan following.

On the 2nd of October, DeChambeau took to his social media handles, putting up a post. It was an emotional note about his gone-by year and the recently concluded Long Drive World Championship. Before his joining LIV Golf, the note would have had an emotional impact on his fans. However, coming at a time like this, the emotional note saw no mercy from his fans.

Following a couple of LIV Golf events, DeChambeau recently headed to Mesquite, Nevada. They took part in the Long Drive World Championship. Hitting his Longest drive at 406 yards, he took no time to become one of the most deserving players for the title. However, it was the German golfer, Martin Bormeier, who eventually outplayed DeChambeau with a 426-yard hit. He was crowned the Winner of the 2022 PLDA World Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau gets backlash for his emotional post

Following the loss, DeChambeau managed to control his emotions at the Mesquite Sports & Events Complex. However, it was his social media post that saw a pour of heartfelt feelings from the LIV Golfer. On Twitter, DeChambeau started by expressing himself about the ups and downs in his life.

He next spoke about his loss to Martin Bormeier in the 2022 PLDA World Championship. They finally wound it up with a promise of giving his all.

A post like this often gets a sympathetic and supportive reply from fans. However, that wasn’t the case with DeChambeau. Taking to the comments section, the golf world left the former World No. 4 with a Massive backlash.

Many fans didn’t understand why a statement was needed and questioned it.

While the majority of the golf lashed out at DeChambeau’s log note, another section opted to walk on the now long-standing path. Taking to the comments section, the other part of the golf world re-emphasized their disapproval of DeChambeau’s move to LIV Golf.

DeChambeau’s move to LIV Golf was a decision disfavored by the Golf World. Something that was visible in the replies on the post. However, the hefty paychecks of the Saudi Arabia-backed league seem to be sufficient enough for DeChambeau to look over the fan’s disapproval. Following a 10th position finish in Chicago, he is next set to play in Bangkok.

