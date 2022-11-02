‘No One Cares’: Golf World Reacts to a Famous Author Praising the Former POTUS Donald Trump’s Golfing Ability

It is not a secret that the former President of the United States, Donald Trump, loves golf. In fact, he has built several golf clubs around the world because of his love for the sport. Notably, the legendary Jack Nicklaus had once called Trump, ‘the best player,’ among all the Presidents he has played with.

Nick Adams, an Australian-born author, recently tweeted about the golfing ability of the POTUS. “Everyone always talks about how President Trump can drive a golf ball 315 yards down the pipe,” they wrote is Twitter. “But they always forget about his impeccable short game.”

Furthermore, they proceeded to compare the former President with two former major champions, Ben Crenshaw and Phil Mickelson. “I’ve heard President Trump puts the ball better than Ben Crenshaw,” his tweet further read. “And has a flop shot that rivals the great Phil Mickelson.”

Notably, Trump has played golf with several pro golfers, including Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, John Dalyand Lexi Thompson. Moreover, he has even played at the LIV Golf Pro-Am event held at his golf courses in Bedminster and Miami.

Fans’ reaction to Adams’ tweet about Donald Trump

The retired American professional golfer Ben Crenshaw is considered one of the greatest putters of all time. In fact, many well-known media platforms have covered tips and tricks based on the 2-time Masters champion’s putting style.

On the other hand, Phil Mickelson is famous for his flop shots. Even Tiger Woods, his all-time rival, had once found the 6-time major champion’s method for executing the shot was “unbelievable.”

Therefore, when the Best-selling author claimed Trump would be better at putting than Crenshaw and could give Mickelson tough competition in making flop shots, the fans couldn’t control themselves. They didn’t waste any time filling the comment section with funny and not-so-funny trolls against former POTUS and his golfing ability.

If Adams made a tweet regarding Trump to gain engagement from the audience, he achieved that goal. However, if he intended to promote the former POTUS’ golfing skills, none of the sarcastic replies in the comment section implied that he became successful in it.

Notably, it was not the first time the netizens have mocked Nick Adams online for making sports-related claims regarding Donald Trump. He received a lot of criticism for tweeting that the former POTUS had the potential to become a Baseball Hall of Famer.

Have you ever watched the former US President play golf? How would you rate him?