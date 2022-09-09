No one-and-done: Prized Duke basketball rookie implies extended stay

Many 2023 mock drafts assume that Duke basketball freshman big man Kyle Filipowski will be a one-and-done collegian, often listing him as a first-round prospect.

Not so fast.

Sure, Filipowski finished No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite, a ranking that would lead most to believe a sophomore year as a Blue Devil is wishful thinking in this day and age. But this week, the 6-foot-11, 220-pound five-star indicated his plan — albeit indirectly — to stick around in Durham beyond the upcoming season.

