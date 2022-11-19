No Huddle Podcast: NFL Parity and the 49ers Future w/ Matt Hamilton

(Episode 189) – Al Sacco and Zain Naqvi are joined by Matt Hamilton of FanDuel TV to talk about his professional journey and the San Francisco 49ers’ present and future. Also, the guys discussed Steve Young’s comments on Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel’s drop in production, how talented the defense is, Ndamukong Suh, Elon Musk, and more! The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. Don’t forget to subscribe! You can listen to the latest “No Huddle Podcast” Episode above, from our dedicated podcast page, on Apple Podcasts, Audacy, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, or YouTube.

