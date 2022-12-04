No Goal for Canucks’ Aman on Knocked-Off Net

The Vancouver Canucks had a goal disallowed after scoring into a displaced net against the Arizona Coyotes.

The potential game-tying goal came late in the second period, with the Coyotes leading 2-1. Vancouver’s Jack Studnicka centered the puck for Nils Aman, who fired the puck.

The net was knocked off by a defending player. Arizona’s JJ Moser fell to the ice and crashed into the goal post.

Aman’s first shot – which came prior to the net being displaced – was stopped by goaltender Karel Vejmelka. Aman reloaded and blasted in the rebound, with the net well off its pegs.

Here’s Rule 63.7:

In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a Defending player, prior to the Puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal.

In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a Defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the Puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts.

The goal frame is considered to be displaced if either or both goal pegs are no longer in their respective holes in the ice, or the net has come completely off one or both pegs, prior to or as the Puck enters the goal.

The NHL’s Situation Room reviewed the play. Ultimately, they felt the scoring opportunity was not so imminent. Elliotte Friedman broke down the league’s explanation on Sportsnet.

“Basically, the issue here is, if the first shot goes in when the net goes off, it’s a different conversation, but because it’s a rebound, it doesn’t count,” Friedman reported.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano scored a similar goal against the Buffalo Sabres, with the puck crossing the line well after the net had been displaced.

“That’s the issue here, is the first save was made,” added Friedman. “[Giordano’s shot] was the first shot after the get goes off, and that here is the difference.”

The rule specifically calls for an ‘imminent scoring opportunity’, which clearly this was for Aman. Rule 63 doesn’t specify anything about an initial shot vs. a rebound, nor a mention of continuous play.

Curiously, this was a rule that has recently been rewritten. The prior draft required that “the Puck must have been shot (or the player must be in the act of shooting) at the goal prior to the goal post being displaced.” The rule was changed prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.

Under the old rule, it’s likely Aman’s goal still wouldn’t have counted. The change, though, introduces some interpretation as to what constitutes an ‘imminent scoring opportunity’.

Apparently, a rebound does not.

Referees for the game were Chris Rooney (#5) and Brandon Schrader (#46); linesmen were Ryan Galloway (#82) and Ben O’Quinn (#91). The final ruling on the No Goal call was made by the Situation Room.

