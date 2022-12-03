No goal Blues- but a positive Sports story

Margate welcomed Billericay Town to the seaside in Pitching In Isthmian Premierand the two sides both fired blanks in front of three hundred and forty four at Hartsdown Park.

The first half saw Daniel Jinadu in the home goal save from Chris Dickson and Brad Stevenson, and at the other end a shot over the bar from Peter Ojemen, whilst the second also saw the visitors have most of the chances, particularly a flurry of shots in quick succession with thirteen minutes remaining, but even Margate debutant David Smith, introduced from the bench, couldn’t break the deadlock. Gate are seven unbeaten in all competitions, whilst Billericay’s away day struggles continue – but they move up to tenth.

Over in Pitching In Isthmian North, Coggeshall Town (pictured, courtesy of the club) tried again to deliver that first win of the season as they welcomed Hullbridge Sports. The Seed Growers had lost their previous five league matches, but were given a boost early on as the visitors Sam Elwood was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Shane McKenzie-La-Rose. The ten men had seventy five minutes to hold out, and they managed only nine before Jason Hallett put the hosts in front – but that was as good as it got for Town. George Smith equalized from the spot just before the break- and there was still time before the half time whistle for Sports to go ahead, Ellis Lawson giving them the lead.

The hosts tried manfully to force an equalizer for the next forty five minutes, but when the next goal came – right at the end – it went to the ten men, Harry Honesty ensuring the points. Sports climb to fourteenth, while the Seed Growers are eight points from safety.

