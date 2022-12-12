No deal imminent for Odell Beckham Jr. following free-agency visits

After weeks and weeks and months and months of buildup, the Odell Beckham Jr. free-agency tour came and went last week. They visited with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, and the thought was that a decision would come by the middle of last week.

But that’s come and gone, too, and as sources explain, all parties are currently in a holding pattern while Beckham is at home considering his options.

The teams involved are moving forward with what they currently have, knowing that if Beckham came on board, he wouldn’t help on the field for at least another month.

While there could be a fourth visit, there isn’t one currently scheduled for Beckham.

In short, here is where it all stands:

No timeline for a decision from Beckham.

No firm answer on what a contract would look like, with monetary details not discussed in detail with any party.

All teams felt confident in Beckham’s rehab from a torn ACL, with the surgery having gone well and the timeline being what was expected. But 10 months out from his second ACL tear, Beckham is just not ready to play.

Beckham did not work out or run routes for teams, despite Clubs clamoring for more information. While he has done some route running, he hasn’t put pads on and hasn’t run his full route tree. That left teams with more unknowns than knowns.

Beckham was a guest on LeBron James’ Thursday Night Football alternate feed of The Shop this week, and he addressed his free agency with a bluntness no one was anticipating. He described wanting the stable environment of a football team, that regular schedule as he works to get back.

“I’ve played football for a long time,” Beckham said. “I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play (in the) regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

At this point, it’s looking less likely that he’ll have the opportunity.

A source close to Beckham said the receiver came away impressed with all the Franchises but left with a lot to digest. Beckham originally came into the process wanting a big-money, multi-year deal in a place where he could finish his career. But while he considers his options now, he’s weighing various scenarios.

Is a multi-year deal the best route? With the salary cap expected to increase, perhaps a one-year contract is better? Or maybe the best option is to wait until free agency in March — or really, whenever he wants to sign since he will be 100% healthy by then. He’d once again be one of the top free agents.

Beckham has made nearly $83 million on the field in his career, and plenty of more millions off the field. He is not hurting for money. Waiting is not necessarily a bad option, especially because it could open the door for more potential suitors. But it would also mean no Playoffs this season.

There are questions abound for teams, as well. Without watching him run routes and do a full workout, they might not know enough to make a full decision. And the best way to get ready to help in the Playoffs is to play during the regular season, but it doesn’t seem like that is in the cards for Beckham. So, the wait.

There are scenarios in which Beckham signs with a team. One would be if he signs somewhere for little money in 2022 (considering he won’t play much or at all this season) but big money the following season. Another would be a low-money, one-year deal. But do those make sense for all parties?