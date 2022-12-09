No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak

Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year Awards belong to Duke basketball players.

And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award’s Inception in 1976 (Duke’s Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).

On Monday, the conference announced that Filipowski has picked up his fourth ACC Rookie of the Week Honor in as many weeks this season, marking the 150th time that a Blue Devil has received the Weekly award — 54 more times than any other school.

