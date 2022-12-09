No contest: Duke basketball freshman extends streak

Eight of the past 11 ACC Rookie of the Year Awards belong to Duke basketball players.

And as things stand, freshman power forward Kyle Filipowski looks well on his way to making it nine of the past 12 for the Blue Devils and 14th overall since the award’s Inception in 1976 (Duke’s Jim Spanarkel, Mike Gminski, and Gene Banks won it, or a share of it, the first three years).

On Monday, the conference announced that Filipowski has picked up his fourth ACC Rookie of the Week Honor in as many weeks this season, marking the 150th time that a Blue Devil has received the Weekly award — 54 more times than any other school.

Also worth pointing out, according to GoDuke.com, the 7-foot, 230-pound former five-star recruit now stands as the only ACC freshman in history to win it in each of the first four weeks of a season.

Kyle Filipowski has already posted five double-doubles across the Duke basketball team’s 8-2 start, including at least one each week, most recently with his 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils’ 75-59 home win over the Boston College Eagles in their ACC opener on Saturday.

Only one ACC freshman in history has been ACC Rookie of the Week for five weeks straight. That, of course, was a Blue Devil, Jabari Parker, on his way to becoming ACC Rookie of the Year in 2013-14.

