No changes to No. 1 teams in ASWA high school basketball rankings

All 16 teams retained the No.1 spot in this week’s ASWA high school basketball rankings.

The top-ranked teams combined to win 44 games with no losses since the last rankings.

Class 7A Hoover, Class 6A Pinson Valley, Class 5A Ramsay, Class 4A Westminster Christian, Class 3A Plainview, Class 2A Mars Hill Bible, Class 1A Covenant Christian and AISA Lee-Scott stayed atop the boys rankings with 25 wins.

Girls No.1 teams are Class 7A Hoover, Class 6A Hazel Green, Class 5A Guntersville, Class 4A Good Hope, Class 3A Trinity, Class 2A Cold Springs, Class 1A Spring Garden and AISA Edgewood Academy, combining to win 19 games.

There are four undefeated No. 1 teams. Class 6A Hazel Green (23-0), Class 4A Good Hope (24-0), Class 1A Spring Garden (23-0) and AISA Edgewood Academy (18-0) are spotless in girls rankings while Class 6A Pinson Valley (19 -0) is the only boys No. 1 team still undefeated.

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (22-2)

2. Vestavia Hills (18-4)

3. Baker (17-5)

4. Spain Park (19-3)

5. Huntsville (16-7)

6. Fairhope (22-1)

7. Grissom (19-6)

8. Sparkman (18-6)

9. Tuscaloosa County (20-3)

10. Jeff Davis (21-4)

Others nominated: Auburn (19-2), Austin (12-9), Chelsea (14-9), Dothan (18-3), Enterprise (9-7), Hewitt-Trussville (16-8), Mary Montgomery (11-6 ), Oak Mountain (17-7).

CLASS 6A

1. Pinson Valley (19-0)

2. Mountain Brook (15-6)

3. McGill-Toolen (18-6)

4. Buckhorn (15-7)

5. Athens (14-2)

6. Homewood (15-9)

7. Muscle Shoals (14-4)

8. Cullman (18-4)

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-6)

10. Huffman (15-8)

Others nominated: Blount (15-6), Central-Tuscaloosa (12-10), Clay-Chalkville (11-10), Hartselle (10-10), Helena (15-8), McAdory (13-9), Northridge (13- 11), Paul Bryant (14-8), Pelham (15-7), Pike Road (15-7), Sidney Lanier (13-8), Wetumpka (13-6).

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (15-6)

2. Wenonah (14-8)

3. Fairfield (18-7)

4. Scottsboro (15-7)

5. Guntersville (16-5)

6. John Carroll (16-4)

7. Charles Henderson (13-5)

8. Valley (19-0)

9. Jasper (14-5)

10. Carroll (18-5)

Others nominated: Alexandria (11-7), Brewbaker Tech (8-11), Douglas (18-4), Faith Academy (13-9), Headland (17-6), LeFlore (14-5), St. Paul’s (13- 8).

CLASS 4A

1. Westminster Christian (19-3)

2. Jacksonville (16-4)

3. Anniston (13-7)

4. Good Hope (17-6)

5. West Morgan (14-5)

6. Deshler (17-3)

7. Haleyville (11-11)

8. New Hope (14-5)

9. Cordova (14-5)

10. Montevallo (14-6)

Others nominated: Bibb County (10-8), Montgomery Catholic (10-5), Cherokee County (9-8), Corner (16-5), DAR (16-6), Escambia County (12-6), Hanceville (17- 5), Handley (11-6), Holt (13-8), Jackson (19-3), Prattville Christian (11-10), Priceville (9-8), UMS-Wright (14-10), Wilcox Central (9-2).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (19-4)

2. Cottage Hill (17-2)

3. Midfield (14-5)

4. Houston Academy (21-2)

5. Sumter Central (14-4)

6. Piedmont (15-3)

7. Hokes Bluff (15-4)

8. Lauderdale County (15-6)

9. Hillcrest-Evergreen (12-3)

10. Carbon Hill (17-5)

Others nominated: Geraldine (13-8), Montgomery Academy (10-8), Opp (10-7), St. James (8-5), Trinity (14-6), Westbrook Christian (15-4).

CLASS 2A

1. Mars Hill Bible (15-5)

2. Holly Pond (19-4)

3. Barbour County (13-3)

4. North Sand Mountain (17-4)

5. Decatur Heritage (11-9)

6. Tanner (14-4)

7. Hatton (15-4)

8. Ariton (13-4)

9. Sulligent (16-5)

10. Aliceville (14-0)

Others nominated: Abbeville (13-7), Collinsville (11-9), Fyffe (12-10), Red Bay (15-5), Sand Rock (14-7), Tuscaloosa Academy (12-6), Vincent (14-4 ), Whitesburg Christian (15-6).

CLASS 1A

1. Covenant Christian (17-3)

2. Autaugaville (10-6)

3. Oakwood Academy (13-5)

4. Brantley (12-2)

5. Spring Garden (12-6)

6. Georgia (10-6)

7. Red Level (11-3)

8. Skyline (16-6)

9. Florala (13-5)

10. Cedar Bluff (11-7)

Others nominated: Calhoun (7-12), Donoho (11-8), Faith Christian (15-7), Leroy (7-4), McIntosh (12-6), Meek (15-7).

SHAFT

1. Lee Scott (20-1)

2. Heritage Christian (20-1)

3. Edgewood (15-3)

4. Glenwood (15-7)

5. Macon-East (16-4)

6. Lowndes Academy (13-2)

7. Abbeville Christian (12-6)

8. Bessemer Academy (12-3)

9. Morgan Academy (6-6)

10. Snook (11-3)

Others nominated: None.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (24-1)

2. Sparkman (17-7)

3. Bob Jones (23-2)

4. Vestavia Hills (22-2)

5. Hewitt-Trussville (19-6)

6. Davidson (18-4)

7. Foley (18-5)

8. Central-Phenix City (12-8)

9. Chelsea (18-6)

10. Huntsville (14-9)

Others nominated: Daphne (14-10), Prattville (15-3), Thompson (15-8).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (23-0)

2. Mortimer Jordan (16-6)

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-5)

4. McGill-Toolen (21-5)

5. Carver-Montgomery (18-2)

6. Huffman (20-3)

7. Gadsden City (15-7)

8. Oxford (12-10)

9. Mountain Brook (13-7)

10. Hartselle (18-6)

Others nominated: Blount (16-6), Clay-Chalkville (15-6), Minor (16-6), Parker (16-4), Pell City (18-7), Shades Valley (11-4).

CLASS 5A

1. Guntersville (21-4)

2. Eufaula (17-1)

3. Jasper (21-2)

4. Pleasant Grove (17-4)

5. Ramsay (13-6)

6. Southside-Gadsden (16-5)

7. Wenonah (15-5)

8. Sardis (20-4)

9. Arab (14-7)

10. Marbury (14-3)

Others nominated: Carroll (15-5), Charles Henderson (8-8), East Limestone (14-7), Headland (13-5), Holtville (19-3), Madison Academy (15-8), Scottsboro (13-8 ), Williamson (11-6).

CLASS 4A

1. Good Hope (24-0)

2. Deshler (19-4)

3. Prattville Christian (19-2)

4. Jackson (20-4)

5. New Hope (14-4)

6. St. John Paul II (17-5)

7. TR Miller (10-1)

8. UMS-Wright (21-5)

9. Geneva (19-3)

10. Hale County (15-7)

Others nominated: Anniston (13-9), Cherokee County (15-5), Dora (16-5), Hamilton (17-4), Montgomery Catholic (17-7), Priceville (12-6), Rogers (14-9) .

CLASS 3A

1. Trinity (19-2)

2. Susan Moore (18-3)

3. Plainview (19-3)

4. Southside-Selma (15-3)

5. St. James (16-6)

6. Lauderdale County (13-8)

7. Clements (17-3)

8. Ohatchee (17-3)

9. Sylvania (14-5)

10. Childersburg (14-4)

Others nominated: Glencoe (14-6), Midfield (9-10), Pike County (13-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Cold Springs (20-1)

2. Mars Hill Bible (14-3)

3. Sulligent (19-1)

4. Lanett (10-2)

5. Ider (15-7)

6. Luverne (21-0)

7. Geneva County (17-4)

8. Pisgah (11-5)

9. Francis Marion (18-1)

10. Decatur Heritage (17-5)

Others nominated: Abbeville (14-6), Collinsville (9-6), Cottonwood (10-5), GW Long (15-5), Hatton (14-5), JU Blacksher (14-3), Lexington (13-7) , North Sand Mountain (16-7), Ranburne (17-5), Sand Rock (12-10), Samson (13-5), Washington County (14-3).

CLASS 1A

1. Spring Garden (23-0)

2. Skyline (18-4)

3. Marion County (10-11)

4. Loachapoka (13-9)

5. AL Johnson (15-4)

6. University Charter (12-3)

7. Brilliant (14-6)

8. Elba (14-5)

9. Addison (15-8)

10. Cedar Bluff (11-7)

Others nominated: Belgreen (15-7), Red Level (8-3), Woodville (15-8).

SHAFT

1. Edgewood Academy (18-0)

2. Sparta Academy (20-1)

3. Lowndes Academy (10-5)

4. Glenwood (15-6)

5. Fort Dale Academy (8-4)

6. Clarke Prep (16-2)

7. Lakeside (8-9)

8. Lee-Scott (NA)

9. Morgan Academy (10-5)

10. Southern Academy (NA)

Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (9-9), Hooper Academy (10-8), Jackson Academy (6-3).

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings are compiled when teams report results to local sports writers, who nominate teams for consideration.

