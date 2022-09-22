No changes at No. 1 in AL.com volleyball rankings, HeffStrong tournament upcoming

All eight No. 1 teams held on to the top spots in the AL.com Weekly high school volleyball rankings.

Class 7A McGill-Toolen, Class 6A Spanish Fort, 5A Westminster Christian, Class 4A Trinity, Class 3A St. Luke’s, Class 2A Donoho, Class 1A Addison and AISA Edgewood Academy all stayed No. 1.

Well. 1 teams compiled a 32-6 record since the previous rankings.

Some of the top teams in the state will compete in Spain Park’s HeffStrong Tournament Friday-Saturday at the Finley Center in Hoover.

See complete HeffStrong Tournament information

Seven of the Class 7A ranked teams will play, including No. 1 McGill-Toolen, No. 2 Spain Park and No. 3 Enterprise.

Class 6A also has six of 10 ranked teams competing, while Class 4A top-ranked Trinity and Class 2A top-ranked Donoho are also among the prestigious field.

The tournament begins on Friday at 4 pm and continues on Saturday at 9 am with pool play, followed by elimination tournaments starting at 1 pm and the Championship round scheduled for 5 pm

The HeffStrong Tournament is named for Erin Heffner Ventress, a former two-time All-American at Alabama. Indiana native Ventress was an Assistant Coach at the University of Montevallo and Berry Middle School in Hoover.

She died of cancer in 2014 and was recognized as an SEC Legend in 2015.

AL.COM VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS

1. McGill-Toolen (17-7)

2. Spain Park (18-6)

3. Enterprise (22-4)

4. Vestavia Hills (25-6)

5. Bob Jones (30-5)

6. Huntsville (27-8)

7. Sparkman (32-6)

8. Hoover (16-11)

9. Chelsea (21-7)

10. St. Paul’s (21-6)

Others nominated: Auburn (18-7), Daphne (15-15), Oak Mountain (13-11), Thompson (10-10), Tuscaloosa County (14-14).

CLASS 6A

1. Spanish Fort (26-11)

2. Bayside Academy (27-9)

3. Mountain Brook (13-13)

4. Pelham (17-7)

5. Northridge (18-6)

6. Briarwood Christian (27-7)

7. For Harts (14-14)

8. Hazel Green (22-13)

9. Homewood (10-16)

10. Pike Road (16-10)

Others nominated: Fort Payne (17-11), Helena (16-14), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-7), John Carroll (11-14), St. James (15-8).

CLASS 5A

1. Westminster Christian (26-7)

2. Montgomery Academy (22-2)

3. Alexandria (33-10)

4. Jasper (34-6)

5. Madison Academy (28-14)

6. Arab (21-8)

7. Lawrence County (26-13)

8. Guntersville (22-10)

9. Brewer (25-10)

10. Gulf Shores (23-12)

Others nominated: Boaz (22-13), Faith Academy (15-10), Providence Christian (13-13), Hayden (24-5), Rehobeth (20-6).

CLASS 4A

1. Trinity (23-4)

2. Montgomery Catholic (15-10)

3. Madison County (21-12)

4. New Hope (22-9)

5. UMS-Wright (23-6)

6. Orange Beach (21-7)

7. Deshler (25-4)

8. West Morgan (20-7)

9. Geneva (22-5)

10. Priceville (18-13)

Others nominated: Andalusia (15-7), Central-Florence (23-14), Curry (23-15), DAR (15-12), Jacksonville (15-13).

CLASS 3A

1. St. Luke’s (22-9)

2. Plainview (36-8)

3. Danville (35-11)

4. Mobile Christian (22-2)

5. Susan Moore (28-5)

6. Ohatchee (21-4)

7. Geraldine (21-8)

8. Prattville Christian (17-13)

9. Westbrook Christian (20-2)

10. Lauderdale County (21-13)

Others nominated: Houston Academy (14-8), Piedmont (10-9).

CLASS 2A

1. Donoho (26-7)

2. Hatton (24-10)

3. Bayshore Christian (9-10)

4. Lamar County (23-2)

5. Sand Rock (16-5)

6. GW Long (12-5)

7. Winston County (19-7)

8. Pleasant Valley (20-7)

9. Ariton (18-1)

10. Lexington (20-12)

Others nominated: Horseshoe Bend (13-5), Ider (10-12), Lindsay Lane (13-16), Samson (9-4), Tuscaloosa Academy (9-5).

CLASS 1A

1. Addison (25-8)

2. Spring Garden (21-7)

3. Pleasant Home (8-5)

4. Athens Bible (9-13)

5. Covenant Christian (20-10)

6. Meek (9-15)

7. University Charter (14-6)

8. South Lamar (8-3)

9. Kinston (9-12)

10. Leroy (8-2)

Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (12-13,) Decatur Heritage (5-9), Woodville (12-3).

SHAFT

1. Edgewood Academy (10-0)

2. Glenwood (15-4)

3. Morgan Academy (17-8)

4. Patrician Academy (16-0)

5. Coosa Valley (NA)

6. Hooper Academy (13-4)

7. Lakeside (6-5)

8. Lee-Scott (NA)

9. Southern Academy (8-4)

10. Macon East (6-4)

Others nominated: Lowndes (NA).